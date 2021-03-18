News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Parrott to miss Town game after being called-up by Republic of Ireland

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:04 PM March 18, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM March 18, 2021
Troy Parrott runs into trouble at Fleetwood Town

Troy Parrott runs into trouble at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Troy Parrott will miss Ipswich Town’s trip to Wigan next weekend after being called up for international duty. 

The 19-year-old, on loan from Tottenham, has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for two World Cup qualifiers, against Serbia and Luxembourg, as well as a friendly against Qatar. 

Parrott will join up with Stephen Kenny’s side after Saturday’s visit to Portsmouth and will be away when the Blues go to Wigan on March 27, before returning in time for the home clash with Bristol Rovers on Good Friday (April 2). 

The Spurs youngster has previously won two caps for his country, having been handed his debut by former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy against New Zealand in November 2019. 

He’s made 11 appearances for the Blues since joining on loan in January, with his one goal proving to be the winner against Plymouth last Saturday. 

Football
Ipswich News

