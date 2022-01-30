Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship trio target striker Simpson

Young Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson has been linked with a move to the the Championship - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Young Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson is a transfer target for a trio of Championship clubs, according to reports.

The 19-year-old was recalled from a successful loan at League Two Swindon Town last week, having netted 11 goals in 30 games for the promotion-chasing Robins.

And now The Sun on Sunday are claiming that Hull, Barnsley and Cardiff are all interested in signing the teenager, who's made seven senior appearances for Town without scoring.

Simpson was recalled to Town over a 'contractual issue' - Credit: Archant

Speaking about the decision to recall Simpson, boss Kieran McKenna said: "That's an issue with the club.

"Some things are just getting sorted, there's a contractual issue that's just being sorted between Tyrecee and the club. It wasn't part of my decision to bring him back into the group.

"Obviously he is a player we value very, very highly. We've been keeping really close tabs on what he's been doing at Swindon and are really pleased with his progress.

"I got to meet him for the first yesterday. He's a lovely kid and we want him to be a part of the future and a part of what we're doing here."

Simpson bagged 11 goals in 30 games for Swindon in the first half of this season - Credit: STFC

Speaking about Simpson last week, Swindon boss Ben Garner said: "Tyreece was called back by Ipswich for contractual reasons on their part – they want him to agree a new deal there, and if he does that he will be allowed back out on loan.

“We haven’t heard anything this week in terms of progress on that – that’s as much as I know.”