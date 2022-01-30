Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship trio target striker Simpson
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Young Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson is a transfer target for a trio of Championship clubs, according to reports.
The 19-year-old was recalled from a successful loan at League Two Swindon Town last week, having netted 11 goals in 30 games for the promotion-chasing Robins.
And now The Sun on Sunday are claiming that Hull, Barnsley and Cardiff are all interested in signing the teenager, who's made seven senior appearances for Town without scoring.
Speaking about the decision to recall Simpson, boss Kieran McKenna said: "That's an issue with the club.
"Some things are just getting sorted, there's a contractual issue that's just being sorted between Tyrecee and the club. It wasn't part of my decision to bring him back into the group.
"Obviously he is a player we value very, very highly. We've been keeping really close tabs on what he's been doing at Swindon and are really pleased with his progress.
"I got to meet him for the first yesterday. He's a lovely kid and we want him to be a part of the future and a part of what we're doing here."
Speaking about Simpson last week, Swindon boss Ben Garner said: "Tyreece was called back by Ipswich for contractual reasons on their part – they want him to agree a new deal there, and if he does that he will be allowed back out on loan.
Most Read
- 1 Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough
- 3 Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia
- 4 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday defeat
- 5 'Close isn't good enough' - McKenna on 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday
- 6 Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
- 7 Five cosy cafes to visit in Suffolk this winter
- 8 From banker to postmaster: meet the Suffolk woman who bought her local shop
- 9 Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 loss at Sheff Weds
“We haven’t heard anything this week in terms of progress on that – that’s as much as I know.”