1981 UEFA Cup glory anniversary picture special... in colour

Retro

Ipswich Town's John Wark and Paul Mariner kiss the UEFA Cup in 1981 - Credit: Archant

There's never a reason not to celebrate the anniversary of Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town winning the UEFA Cup back in 1981.

And today, it's the 41st anniversary of that special night in Holland, where Town defended their 3-0 first-leg lead, losing 2-4 to AZ 67 Alkmaar, but winning the UEFA Cup 5-4 on aggregate.

What a day. What a team. What memories. Was it really 41 years ago?

Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills with the UEFA Cup trophy - Credit: Archant

Town skipper Mick Mills (left) and Frans Thijssen with the UEFA Cup - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson watches on from the bench with Town substitutes including Robin Turner, Kevin Steggles and Kevin O'Callaghan - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town players show the UEFA Cup off during an open-top bus parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson lifts the UEFA Cup during the parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's 1981 UEFA Cup-winning team - Credit: Archant

Paul Mariner shows the trophy off during the parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Dutch stars Arnold Muhren (left) and Frans Thijssen were a key part of the UEFA Cup winning side - Credit: Archant



