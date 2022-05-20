1981 UEFA Cup glory anniversary picture special... in colour

Published:
2:00 PM May 20, 2022
Updated:
2:24 PM May 20, 2022
There's never a reason not to celebrate the anniversary of Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town winning the UEFA Cup back in 1981.
And today, it's the 41st anniversary of that special night in Holland, where Town defended their 3-0 first-leg lead, losing 2-4 to AZ 67 Alkmaar, but winning the UEFA Cup 5-4 on aggregate.
What a day. What a team. What memories. Was it really 41 years ago?
Ipswich Town skipper Mick Mills with the UEFA Cup trophy
- Credit: Archant
Town skipper Mick Mills (left) and Frans Thijssen with the UEFA Cup
- Credit: Archant
Bobby Robson watches on from the bench with Town substitutes including Robin Turner, Kevin Steggles and Kevin O'Callaghan
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town players show the UEFA Cup off during an open-top bus parade in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Bobby Robson lifts the UEFA Cup during the parade in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town's 1981 UEFA Cup-winning team
- Credit: Archant
Paul Mariner shows the trophy off during the parade in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Dutch stars Arnold Muhren (left) and Frans Thijssen were a key part of the UEFA Cup winning side
- Credit: Archant