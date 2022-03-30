Podcast
'We keep ticking them off': Walton delight as clean sheets mount up
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has spoken of his delight at the raft of clean sheets he and his team-mates continue to notch up.
Saturday's 1-0 victory over Plymouth was Walton's 10th clean sheet in 13 League One games, a remarkable record that has helped Town to a current 11-game unbeaten run.
"Yes, it's unbelievable," Walton said.
"We keep ticking them off. It gives us a massive platform to go up the other end and win games.
"I feel we are solid at the back. I don't think a striker has scored against us since the manager (Kieran McKenna) has been here, so that's a positive. Long may it continue."
Defence has certainly played a key role in McKenna and Town's fine run of recent form, and Walton had praise for defender Cameron Burgess, who has stepped into the shoes of George Edmundson, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.
"I can't speak highly enough of Cameron," Walton said.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 2 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
- 3 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 4 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
- 5 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
- 6 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
- 7 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
- 8 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
- 9 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 10 Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK
"It's not easy when you haven't played much and George (Edmundson) was playing all the minutes.
"But Cam has stepped in and hasn't looked out of place at all, like he has been there all season. That's credit to him for that.
"I'm really pleased for him and the boys in front of me."
Meanwhile, skipper Sam Morsy was another heaping praise on team-mates this week, picking out Tyreeq Bakinson as someone impressing in a Blues shirt.
The Town skipper lined up alongside Bakinson, who is on loan at the Blues from Bristol City, against Plymouth on Saturday and praised the 23-year-old's influence on the team.
"Ty is a great kid," Morsy told Ipswich Town iFollow, after the 1-0 win over Argyle at the weekend.
"He's a young lad but he is learning. He's a really good player but what has really impressed me is his attitude to learn.
"I have a really good relationship with him and he is improving every game. He's a player that wants to learn and he takes advice on board.
"He has real qualities to his game and he has a fantastic attitude. Everyone is enjoying having him here."