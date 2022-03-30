News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We keep ticking them off': Walton delight as clean sheets mount up

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:30 PM March 30, 2022
Ipswich keeper Christian Walton pictured after the game.

Christian Walton, so happy to be keeping the clean sheets

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has spoken of his delight at the raft of clean sheets he and his team-mates continue to notch up.

Saturday's 1-0 victory over Plymouth was Walton's 10th clean sheet in 13 League One games, a remarkable record that has helped Town to a current 11-game unbeaten run.

"Yes, it's unbelievable," Walton said.

"We keep ticking them off. It gives us a massive platform to go up the other end and win games.

"I feel we are solid at the back. I don't think a striker has scored against us since the manager (Kieran McKenna) has been here, so that's a positive. Long may it continue."

Defence has certainly played a key role in McKenna and Town's fine run of recent form, and Walton had praise for defender Cameron Burgess, who has stepped into the shoes of George Edmundson, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Cameron Burgess in action against Plymouth Argyle.

Cameron Burgess, has impressed now he's getting a run in the side after George Edmundson's injury - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I can't speak highly enough of Cameron," Walton said.

"It's not easy when you haven't played much and George (Edmundson) was playing all the minutes.

"But Cam has stepped in and hasn't looked out of place at all, like he has been there all season. That's credit to him for that.

"I'm really pleased for him and the boys in front of me."

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates with Sam Morsy after his captain had scored the only goal of the game.

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates with Sam Morsy the only goal of the game against Plymouth - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Meanwhile, skipper Sam Morsy was another heaping praise on team-mates this week, picking out Tyreeq Bakinson as someone impressing in a Blues shirt.

The Town skipper lined up alongside Bakinson, who is on loan at the Blues from Bristol City, against Plymouth on Saturday and praised the 23-year-old's influence on the team.

"Ty is a great kid," Morsy told Ipswich Town iFollow, after the 1-0 win over Argyle at the weekend.

"He's a young lad but he is learning. He's a really good player but what has really impressed me is his attitude to learn.

"I have a really good relationship with him and he is improving every game. He's a player that wants to learn and he takes advice on board.

"He has real qualities to his game and he has a fantastic attitude. Everyone is enjoying having him here."

