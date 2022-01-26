'I'm almost getting fed goals on a plate... there's no better feeling' - Town match-winner Burns loving life at Ipswich

Wes Burns celebrates scoring during the second half at AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Match-winner Wes Burns is loving life at Ipswich Town.

The Welshman was the difference as Town beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 last night, striking twice in the second half to take his own season’s tally to eight and secure three big points for his team.

The 27-year-old, signed from Fleetwood in the summer, couldn’t be happier with how things are going at the moment as his side make strides under new boss Kieran McKenna.

“That’s just the way we play – it's the way the boss asks me to play,” Burns said, discussing Town’s ‘expansive’ style.

“I guess I’m playing in a wing-back role but JD (Janoi Donacien) is so good defensively in a one-v-one that it allows me to play as a right forward, allowing me to get in all the time.

“I’m up and down all the time, getting in the box, and the boss wants me to get in on the back post when we switch play over to the right. We play so expansively, it’s brilliant.

“I’m almost getting fed goals on a plate, really, so I’m just happy to put them away.

“We’re trying to create as many dangerous opportunities as possible and I’m just happy to be on the end of most of them at the moment.

“I had my targets at the start of the season. If I can break that, brilliant.”

Burns’ brace came in front of a packed Plough Lane away end.

Wes Burns celebrates with Janoi Donacien in their own way after Burns had scored goal number two at AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s an indescribable feeling, really,” he said, discussing how it felt to score.

“It’s probably one of the best feelings you can get. It’s our job to play football and people always ask me what it’s like to score. It’s the same answer every time – it's one of the best feelings you can have.

“I’m really happy to be here. The fans have taken to me superbly and are in full voice. It’s so nice to be a part of.

“It’s mad. The whole away end is packed out and they’re signing all game.

“The support has been brilliant this year. I know we had a ropey start but hats off to them, they’ve back us all the way.”

Wes Burns celebrates scoring goal number two during the second half at AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He continued: "It was a good away performance, building momentum and ticking off the games.

"There were times we weren't at our best and weren't firing on all cylinders. We were sloppy on the ball at times. We'll look at it and try to improve but the sign of a good team is winning when you're not at your best."