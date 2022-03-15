What opposition bosses have said about Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town's record under Kieran McKenna reads P15 W9 D4 L2. Here's what opposition bosses have said after facing the much-improved Blues.

DANNY COWLEY (Portsmouth)

Following Portsmouth's 0-0 draw at Portman Road last weekend...

“It's a really hard-fought, well-earned point against a super-heavyweight of the division.

"They’re very well coached and have improved significantly as the season’s gone on - I think that that shows in their results.

"Look at them as a football club, look at their U23s - who beat Charlton 5-1 last week - and look at their 18s. There are some really good players in that group, players like young (Elkan) Baggott, left-sided centre-half. What we’d do to have one, two, three, four of them coming through.

"We can't compete with them off the pitch, but I don't think many clubs in League One can.

“They’re a club that have a clear vision and are really committed to that. Good luck to them.”

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton says Ipswich Town are 'comfortably the best side in the division by a distance'. - Credit: PA



MICHAEL APPLETON (Lincoln)

After Lincoln City comfortably lost 2-0 at Portman Road last Tuesday night...

"I think we just got beat by a really good team, and that’s a fact.

“We played a good side who are in a good moment. You can see why they’d only conceded one in seven going into the game. You can see why they’ve scored goals.

“For me, they’re comfortably the best side in this division by a distance, judging on what I’ve seen tonight.

"Fair play to them. Sometimes you’ve just got to go ‘you know what, there’s a reason why they’ve spent more than anyone else in this league’ – and it shows on the pitch with the quality they’ve got.”

Fleetwood Town manager Stephen Crainey. - Credit: PA

STEPHEN CRAINEY (Fleetwood)

After Fleetwood's conceded twice late on to lose 2-0 at home to the Blues...

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose the game. There wasn’t much in the game in the first half, not many chances in the game.

“At half-time I said 'can we get a little bit more in their faces?' and credit to the lads they did that. The first 10 minutes of the second half were really encouraging.

"But we gave a foul away and don’t react well enough (to go 1-0 down) and then, when we’re chasing the game a little bit, they break in behind us and get the second. It's frustrating."

Morecambe manager Derek Adams. - Credit: PA

DEREK ADAMS (Morecambe)

Following Morecambe's 1-1 home draw against Town...

"We knew it was going to be a tough game against Ipswich Town with the run they've been on. They hadn't conceded a goal for a long time and were going for a club record.

"We were able to get the first goal, but Ipswich had some really good opportunities and Trevor Carson has made some excellent saves. So we have to be happy with a point."

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff. - Credit: PA

MICHAEL DUFF (Cheltenham)

After Cheltenham ran down the clock to secure a backs-to-the-wall 0-0 draw at Portman Road...

"To be honest, their crowd were more interested in us than they were supporting their own team in the second half, which probably tells you everything.

"I couldn’t be prouder. To come away to a team who have won seven in the last 10... You look around and see the size of the club, the players they have and we’ve come here with 14 players really.

"To be honest, other than Owen (Evans) making one save, I am not sure he’s had a lot to do."

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink speaking to press after his side were beaten 3-0 by Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

JIMMY FLOYD HASSELBAINK (Burton)

After Burton lost 3-0 at Portman Road...

"It was pathetic really. We spoke at length about what their triggers are and right from the start we opened their trigger. That is very naïve, very silly.

"After the first goal we were in the game, we had one cleared off the line and Conor Shaugnessy should score, but overall we played like schoolboys today and when you come to these places, especially this place, you have to man up and play the game properly.

"We played too many back passes and that's what they want so they can squeeze you.

"They are a good side, it's a big club and we are Burton - but we are still disappointed. We can come here and lose but I don't like the manner of how we have lost."

MK Dons manager Liam Manning. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

LIAM MANNING (MK Dons)

After MK Dons' 0-0 home draw with Town...

“It's a massive point for us in terms of their run. You have to look at the size of their club and budget.

“Ipswich are a good side, Kieran (McKenna) has done a good job setting them up like that. We pressed well, blocked well when we had to, we built well and went long well at times.

"We just about shaded it in terms of chances but it was such a close game and I don't think we're going away from it thinking we should have won."

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. - Credit: PA

GARY MCSHEFFREY (Doncaster)

After Doncaster lost 1-0 to Town at the Keepmoat Stadium...

"They are probably the best football team who have come here, in terms of their first-half performance and the way they move the ball and the rotations. They are a fit bunch of lads.

"We got to grips with it after we spoke to them at half-time. We had to sit off a bit deeper. We stopped their free-flowing football with our shape.

"We defended what they threw at us, but the goal was cheap."

Gillingham manager Neil Harris felt his side deserved more following a 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

NEIL HARRIS (Gillingham)

After Gillingham were unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Portman Road...

"Our players got booed off after losing 4-0 at home to Ipswich when, let’s be honest, it could have been 15. Today, they came off the pitch with a standing ovation from the away support.

"They are not just disappointed they haven’t got one point but all three. I thought we were better for 90 minutes.

"We lost a game of football where nine times out of ten we would have probably won."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore felt is team should have scored more in their 1-0 home win against Ipswich Town. - Credit: PA

DARREN MOORE (Sheffield Wednesday)

Following Sheffield Wednesday's 1-0 home win against the Blues...

"I don’t think anyone would argue that we thoroughly deserved to win the game.

"We played on the front foot and caused Ipswich, who are a good side, some real problems.

"My only real critique would be that we could have scored at least one more goal but you have to be happy with the win and the clean sheet."

AFC Wimbledon team manager Mark Robinson. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

MARK ROBINSON (AFC Wimbledon)

After AFC Wimbledon's 2-0 home loss to Town...

"When you look at it, and you look at the disparity in wages and age, I thought it was a really competitive game.

“I didn’t think there was a lot between the two teams – just the goals.

"They were better on the ball than us in the first half, although we started the game brightly. Our shape was good – they didn’t really cause us any problems.

“In the second half, up until their opener, we were the better side.





"We just have got to look at the goals we conceded, as both of them came from throw-ins. Apart from that, I can’t really think of too many clear cut chances that they had."

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman. - Credit: PA

JOHN COLEMAN (Accrington Stanley)

Following Accrington's 2-1 defeat at Portman Road...

"I thought it was a good game and could have gone either way.

“I think the turning point was that 30 seconds where we hit the underside of the bar and looked all the world we were going 2-0 up and 30 seconds later the ball’s in our net.

"We've just switched off, and you can't switch off at places like this. They've got good players who move the ball well.

"They had flashes second half where they moved it well, but they didn't really trouble us, and that's the disappointing thing for us.

"The biggest cheer of the day from a 20,000 crowd was when Ethan Hamilton's free kick went past the post at the end - that tells you everything you need to know about how far Accrington have come."

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

IAN EVATT (Bolton)

Following Bolton's 2-0 home win over Town...

“I thought it was a really good game of football. They are a good team and well-coached but our change in shape really helped us.

"These high-quality games are going to ebb and flow. The pleasing thing for me today was that we looked compact and solid when they had their moments and then eventually we took then chances when we got them.

“That was the difference.”

Paul Raynor (left) and Steve Evans (right) were sacked by Gillingham following a 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

PAUL RAYNOR (Gillingham)

Gillingham assistant boss following 4-0 home defeat to the Blues...

"For 45 minutes we weren’t at the races and didn’t track runners. When you do that against good teams with good players, they punish you.

“Their manager has gone in there and got a real reaction from them. They played with intensity and quality and moved the ball very quickly.

“You can’t get done by one-twos down the side and then get overloads in the wide areas and don’t track runners in the middle of the goal. That’s just basic football.

"There are no excuses. It was ill discipline and people not doing their jobs. We weren’t defensively sound, and you don’t need to give teams like Ipswich a helping hand."

Gareth Ainsworth wasn't at Portman Road to oversee a 1-0 defeat for Wycombe due to having Covid. - Credit: PA

RICHARD DOBSON (Wycombe)

Wycombe assistant boss following 1-0 loss at Portman Road...

“We looked a little rusty as it seems such a long time since our last game, but we did do better in the second half as there was lots of territorial possession.

“This forced them back with a bit of momentum and we got into hood areas, but, our final ball was missing tonight."