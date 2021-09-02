Video
Watch: Wigan and Blackburn fans on what to expect from Walton
ITFC
Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton from Premier League Brighton - so what can Blues fans expect from their new shot-stopper?
Walton, 25, played under Paul Cook for two seasons at Wigan - winning promotion from League One and playing in the Championship.
He also spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Blackburn, playing 46 games in the second tier.
And now he looks set to be Town's new starter between the sticks, being brought in on Monday after Vaclav Hladky's shaky start to the season.
With that in mind, Ross Halls spoke to Wigan and Blackburn fans to find out what we can expect from Town's new keeper.
You can watch that here...
You can also listen to Andy Warren and Mark Heath breaking down Town's remarkable transfer window in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast here...
