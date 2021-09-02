Watch: Wigan and Blackburn fans on what to expect from Walton

Video

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton from Premier League Brighton - so what can Blues fans expect from their new shot-stopper?

Walton, 25, played under Paul Cook for two seasons at Wigan - winning promotion from League One and playing in the Championship.

He also spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Blackburn, playing 46 games in the second tier.

Christian Walton celebrates promotion with Wigan, where he played for Paul Cook - Credit: PA

And now he looks set to be Town's new starter between the sticks, being brought in on Monday after Vaclav Hladky's shaky start to the season.

With that in mind, Ross Halls spoke to Wigan and Blackburn fans to find out what we can expect from Town's new keeper.

