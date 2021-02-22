News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
No Town fans at games for rest of season under lockdown rules

Mark Heath

Published: 4:22 PM February 22, 2021   
Fans back inside Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans will not be able to watch their side at Portman Road for the rest of this season - but they could be at play-off games - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town fans won't now be able to watch their team in action at Portman Road until next season, it emerged this afternoon.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that supporters can't return to stadiums until May 17 at the earliest, while setting out his roadmap for bringing Britain out of the Covid-19 lockdown in the House of Commons.

With Town's final game at home to Fleetwood on Saturday, May 8, that would rule out fans at Blues games this season - unless they reach the play-offs, with the League One final set for the weekend of May 29-31.

Ipswich Town fans have had to send cardboard cut-outs of themselves to attend games at Portman Road

The only fans at Portman Road for all but two games this season have been cardboard cut-outs - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Town fans have only been allowed at two games at Portman Road all season - 2,000 attended the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth on December 12, and another 2,000 saw the Blues beat Burton 2-1 three days later. 

When fans are allowed back, indoor events will be capped at 50% capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower, and for outdoor events this will be 50% capacity or 4,000, whichever is lower.

The road map includes special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or 25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.

