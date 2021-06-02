Here's when Ipswich Town's League One fixtures for 2021/22 will be released

Published: 10:33 AM June 2, 2021

Pauk Cook's Ipswich Town will find out their League One fixtures for 2021/22 on June 24 - Credit: Pagepix

Backed by new owners, and after a summer of change, Ipswich Town will try to win promotion from League One at the third time of asking next season - here's when their fixtures will be released.

Town will learn their 2021/22 schedule at 9am on Thursday, June 24, with a promotion push looking as challenging as ever.

As well as the likes of League One big boys Sunderland, Portsmouth and Charlton, Town will also have to battle against the relegated Championship sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe - next season.

Bolton are back in the third tier too, promoted from League Two along with Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United and Morecambe.

The League One 2021/22 season kicks off on Saturday, August 7 - although there's likely to be a televised game on Friday, August 6 - and finishes on April 30 2022, with the play-off final set for Saturday, May 21.

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 9, and is expected to close at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

