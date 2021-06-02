Here's when Ipswich Town's League One fixtures for 2021/22 will be released
- Credit: Pagepix
Backed by new owners, and after a summer of change, Ipswich Town will try to win promotion from League One at the third time of asking next season - here's when their fixtures will be released.
Town will learn their 2021/22 schedule at 9am on Thursday, June 24, with a promotion push looking as challenging as ever.
As well as the likes of League One big boys Sunderland, Portsmouth and Charlton, Town will also have to battle against the relegated Championship sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe - next season.
Bolton are back in the third tier too, promoted from League Two along with Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United and Morecambe.
The League One 2021/22 season kicks off on Saturday, August 7 - although there's likely to be a televised game on Friday, August 6 - and finishes on April 30 2022, with the play-off final set for Saturday, May 21.
The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 9, and is expected to close at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Most Read
- 1 'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton
- 2 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
- 3 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 4 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
- 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 7 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
- 8 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 9 Woman in her 50s dies in caravan blaze
- 10 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene