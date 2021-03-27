Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with Wigan

Published: 6:06 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 6:39 PM March 27, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Wigan Athletic this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Had very little to do during a first half where it was noticeable the Czech was kicking quickly out of his hands to try and launch Ipswich attacks, while Wigan attackers didn’t give him time to put the ball on the floor and play from there. He came out of his goal to stop Callum Lang from reaching a through-ball in the second-half, doing just about enough to clear, before blocking a second effort from the striker before the final whistle. 6

Kane Vincent-Young

His 10 minutes at Portsmouth and a good week of training were enough to convince Paul Cook to give his full-back a start and, despite spending so long on the sidelines, there was little sign of rust. He defended well and had a few forward despite looking understandably short of his devastating best. He was replaced at the break after suffering a knock. Hopefully it’s not too serious. 6

Kane Vincent-Young battles at Wigan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half looked calm and composed throughout this game alongside the skipper, with his best moment a brilliant block on Will Keane to deny his former team-mate in a dangerous situation. He barely put a foot wrong during a very good display and was Town’s best player. 8

Luke Chambers

Back at his more natural position of centre-half and looked solid throughout this game as he battled Keane, making at least three vital blocks to deny Wigan opportunities. Was beaten by Lang late on but just about managed to nibble back at the Latics man to check his run before Holy made a save. 7

Stephen Ward

The veteran was solid enough at the back without finding too many opportunities to get forward and support his left-sided forward during this game. Funso Ojo got in behind him on a couple of occasions but it didn’t cost the Blues. 5

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder was solid in possession throughout this game as he popped the ball around to team-mates but wasn’t able to find the killer passes his side needed from him in the final third. His set-piece delivery wasn’t threatening enough. 6

Teddy Bishop in action during the first half at Wigan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder looked the most-likely to make something happen for the Blues during the first half as he had some decent moments on the ball, beating men and sending one teasing cross into the box. That theme continued in the second period, with the academy graduate looking more confident in Cook’s system. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welsh winger struggled to get into this game enough to make a difference for his side, with the Blues lacking any real creative punch in wide areas for long spells of the contest. He had a couple of good moments when running at his man but too many where he either lost possession or was crowded out with his head down. 4

Freddie Sears battles from the floor at Wigan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Freddie Sears

The forward was back in the side for the first time since a tough appearance from the bench at Gillingham in Cook’s first game, with the former West Ham man seeming to play in a hybrid position between second striker and the wide left of the attacking three. He worked hard throughout but never truly looked like producing the quality needed to unlock this game for his side, before being replaced on the hour. 4

Alan Judge

The Irishman was the second half of Sears’ hybrid role and had some neat touches, moving the ball well, but again not looking like he would be able to inspire a breakthrough before too being replaced after 60 minutes. 4

James Norwood despairs at a refereeing decision at Wigan - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood

The striker, as he so often has done, looked like Town’s best route to goal but he was limited to a succession of half-chances without having a clear path to threaten. He looked like he could create for others but his team-mates weren’t always in the right positions to take advantage of his neat flicks and balls won in the air. He needs more support. 6

Luke Woolfenden (for Vincent-Young, 46)

The defender came on at the break in place of Kane Vincent-Young to make his first appearance of the Cook era, taking up the right-back position. He defended well and had a couple of forays forward, notably winning a corner. Should Vincent-Young be absent for any period, he may well have to start in that position. 6

Josh Harrop (for Judge, 60)

The Preston loanee came into the attacking unit behind Norwood and Kayden Jackson but, like Judge, Sears and Edwards before him, he was unable to create the chances his side needed. 4

Kayden Jackson (for Sears, 60)

Half an hour for the striker alongside Norwood in this one, where he had a couple of bright moments without being able to get the opportunities to run beyond defenders he and his team so crave. 5

Armando Dobra (for Edwards, 71)

Took a blow soon after coming on and looked like he had maybe dislocated his shoulder, but thankfully he was ok to carry on. He looked lively when he was able to get on the ball, getting it under control and looking to make things happen. It may be enough to earn a start. 6