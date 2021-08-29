'After we went 2-0 down there was only one team in it', says Wimbledon boss

Video

Published: 3:30 PM August 29, 2021

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson felt there was 'only one team in it', after the Blues took a 2-0 lead against the Dons at Portman Road yesterday.

And that team was his.

Robinson said that Wimbledon must show more conviction from the outset after watching his side pull off an admirable fightback.

Scott Fraser pictured after AFC Wimbledon had equalised in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“We’ve just chatted in there and at 2-0 down you have seen what we are capable of,” Robinson told the Wimbledon website.

“The shackles came off and we started to play and it had nothing to do with the changes. We’ve got to have that belief from the start of the game.

"We let the players talk and Darius was in there. The fans were incredible again and you show your appreciation, but we’ve got to realise why we found ourselves in that position of being 2-0 down. It was a mad five minutes and through some poor detail we left ourselves with a mountain to climb.

Joe Pigott scores from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“I could see that the fans were excited, but we just want to excite them more. We are a work in progress – we know that – but we are only going to get better. Some of it is down to our youthfulness, but we’ve got to stamp our authority on games from the word ‘go’.

"After we went 2-0 down there was only one team in it, but every single one of our players has got to have that belief from the start.

“Some of the detail isn’t good enough, so we’ve had a great chat in there, and that’s what we’ve got to improve upon.

"Ipswich have obviously got some really good players, but a lot of their attacks came from our basic errors, and they are the things we have to work on. That detail has cost us in a lot of games this season.”

Robinson added that there are plenty of positive signs for the rest of this season.

“It’s all a learning curve, but what I see is that they really care. There is loads of character in the squad and a lot of talent. We have an average age of 21 or 22, so we can only get better."