'He's had to run to the ground!' Woolfenden on two-goal ace Edwards

Match reaction

Luke Woolfenden praised team-mate Kyle Edwards for his two-goal salvo against Cambridge United - and then revealed the Blues goal-scoring winger had to run to the ground after getting stuck in traffic!

Edwards came on as a substitute in the 66th-minute and netted twice in the Blues 3-0 victory over Cambridge last night at Portman Road, Tyreece John-Jules, another 66th-minute substitute getting the other.

The game was delayed 15 minutes because of congestion in and around Ipswich due to an incident on the Orwell Bridge, with Edwards deciding in the end to abandon his car, stuck in heavy traffic, and head to the ground on foot.

"Kyle has had a tough couple of months, not playing as much as he would want to," Woolfenden said.

"Even today he's had to leave his car in the traffic and run to the ground!

"You can see the fans love him, he has such a smile on his face all the time. So, to get two tonight was very pleasing, even if one was a cross!"

Flying winger, Edwards, signed on a free from West Brom by Paul Cook, suffered a quad injury in training back in February. He didn't play again last season.

Party time on the pitch for Town as they celebrate Kyle Edwards second goal in the 3-0 win. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But he is back now and has played two fine cameo roles in the last two games, much to the delight of Woolfenden and his team-mates.

"I've been there myself when you're not playing. It's hard to come in and be a positive member of the group, but every day Kyle is always laughing, always joking. I can't speak highly enough of him," Woolfenden said.

The Blues were enduring a frustrating evening under the lights at Portman Road, with the visitors well organised and making life tough for Kieran McKenna's side to break down.

Tyreece John-Jules wheels away after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

But break them down they did, John-Jules opening the scoring, before Edwards' double.

For Woolfenden it was a pleasing result.

"Games like that, well unless you get an early goal and they have to come out, it is always difficult," he said.

"They have something to come here and hold onto and you could see from the start, they took time with goal-kicks, free-kicks, try to play for set-pieces.

"So, it's pleasing to win because last season they did exactly the same and took the 1-0 win.

"We were confident at the break. We've come a long way. Times last season we would have gone in at half-time very frustrated we hadn't got the breakthrough, but the message was simply be patient, more of the same.

"We had a lot of openings as soon as the second-half began, so it paid off. We knew if we got the first goal, it would open up, and it did."

And as a defender, Woolfenden was pleased to get back to a clean sheet, something that has eluded Town in recent games.

Marcus Harness with a shot, early in the second half. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"Yes, recently we haven't been happy with conceding goals," he added.

"Tonight was a big positive, something we spoke about as a defensive unit, getting another clean sheet, back to how we were at the end of last season and the start of this."

Town head to Morecambe on Saturday.