News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch: All the goals as terrific Town thump Wycombe

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:11 AM November 3, 2021
Bersant Celina lets fly with his first goal in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers last night

Bersant Celina lets fly with his first goal in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers last night - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town scored a huge statement win at Wycombe Wanderers last night, thumping the League One high-flyers 4-1 - here are the highlights.

Town were 1-0 down early, David Wheeler giving the Chairboys - who had won eight straight games at home - the lead after just 17 minutes.

But Bersant Celina's dipping, swerving strike got Town back on level terms before the break.

And after half-time the Blues pulled away as Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and that man Celina again put the result beyond doubt.

It's the first time this season that Town have beaten a side flying high in the table - Wycombe were third - and the three points moves them up to ninth spot, four points off the play-off places.

Town now move away from the league for two matches, hosting Oldham in the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by a Papa John's Trophy clash with Colchester United, also at Portman Road, next Tuesday.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Harsher Covid-19 three-tier measures are set to be introduced when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLO

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The site off Stowmarket Road in Stowupland c ould be developed with 300 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon