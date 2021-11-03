Watch: All the goals as terrific Town thump Wycombe

Video

Bersant Celina lets fly with his first goal in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers last night - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town scored a huge statement win at Wycombe Wanderers last night, thumping the League One high-flyers 4-1 - here are the highlights.

Town were 1-0 down early, David Wheeler giving the Chairboys - who had won eight straight games at home - the lead after just 17 minutes.

But Bersant Celina's dipping, swerving strike got Town back on level terms before the break.

And after half-time the Blues pulled away as Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and that man Celina again put the result beyond doubt.

It's the first time this season that Town have beaten a side flying high in the table - Wycombe were third - and the three points moves them up to ninth spot, four points off the play-off places.

Town now move away from the league for two matches, hosting Oldham in the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by a Papa John's Trophy clash with Colchester United, also at Portman Road, next Tuesday.