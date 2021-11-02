Perfect at home, an old friend and 'Beast Mode' - Wanderers ready for Town

Video

Ipswich Town travel to third-placed Wycombe Wanderers tonight for a League One clash (7.45pm ko). Mark Heath takes a look at the Chairboys....

Story so far

Wycombe were relegated from the Championship last season despite a grandstand finish which saw them win five of their last eight games, and both of their last two, against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough.

And they've carried on that good form into the third tier this campaign, sitting third with just two defeats from their opening 15 league games.

They haven't lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat at MK Dons on September 25, with their only other defeat coming at Sunderland (3-1) a month earlier.

Since that loss in Milton Keynes, Wanderers have won five of their last seven league matches.

Most recently, they drew 3-3 at Fleetwood on Saturday - although they gave up a two goal lead in the process, having to settle for a point from 3-1 up.

Wycombe have won all six of their home league games this season - Credit: PA

Home cooking

Adams Park is definitely not a happy hunting ground for visiting teams.

Wycombe haven't lost at home since a 3-1 Championship defeat by Luton on April 10 last season.

Since then, they've won eight league disputes in a row, scoring 16 goals and conceding just seven in the process.

Town have it all to do if they are are to return to Suffolk will all three points tonight.

Gareth Ainsworth led Wycombe into the Championship for the first time in 2020 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The boss

Gareth Ainsworth is an outlier on the touchlines for a few reasons.

The first, and most obvious, are the flowing locks atop his head and rock star past which have earned him the nickname 'Wild Thing'.

Secondly, he's been in charge at Wycombe for far longer than your average boss, having taken over - initially as caretaker manager - all the way back in September 2012.

And thirdly, he's been more successful than most too, leading Wanderers to promotion from League Two in 2017/18, and then into the Championship for the first time in 2020.

They may have ultimately been relegated, despite that storming finish, but Ainsworth described finishing third bottom of the second tier as one of the proudest moments of his career.

He's super popular with the Chairboys faithful and favours a fast, attacking, high-pressing playing style. He's also not afraid to shake-up his personnel and formation to keep opponents guessing.

Former Town loan star David Stockdale will be in goal for Wycombe tonight - Credit: PA

Old friend

The man between the sticks for Wycombe is David Stockdale, who has been superb by all accounts this season.

Now 36, Stockdale, of course, spent time on loan at Portman Road back in 2011, where he became a popular figure with fans.

He's since played for Hull, Brighton, Birmingham, Southend, Coventry and Stevenage.

You'd imagine he'll want to impress against the Blues again tonight - he said recently he's looking forward to playing in front of Town fans again.

Experienced striker Sam Vokes has scored four goals for Wycombe so far - Credit: Wycombe Wanderers

Ones to watch

Wycombe's squad is packed with talent and goals, making it hard to pick out just one danger man.

So, have a few to look out for. Midfielder Daryl Horgan can be a magician with the ball at his feet, centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has scored four goals already this season, and striker Brandon Hanlan has pace and attacking intent every time he touches the ball.

Striker Sam Vokes is probably the biggest 'name' in the Wycombe squad and will certainly be a danger tonight, having bagged four goals already this season.

Garath McCleary leads the club with five strikes, but he may not be fit to play later.

Adebayo Akinfenwa can cause havoc in defences - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

And you always have to mention 'Beast Mode' Adebayo Akinfenwa, the world's strongest footballer, whenever you're playing Wycombe.

He may not be an automatic starter anymore, but the 39-year-old club legend can cause havoc off the bench. He's scored twice in his last three games, including against Fleetwood on Saturday.

If Town are defending a lead or trying to hold on for a draw late tonight, the last thing they'll want to see is Akinfenwa jogging onto the pitch as an impact - literally - substitute.