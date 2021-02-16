Breaking
Ipswich Witches complete their 2021 Premiership line-up
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Witches have completed their 2021 Premiership line-up.
After announcing six riders two weeks ago, the Witches have named Great Blakenham-based Drew Kemp as their final rider - the team's 'rising star' programme pick.
Kemp, 18, was set to make his full season debut for the Witches last season, but with 2020 wiped out, he will begin that debut season in May - the Witches set to start their season on Monday, May 3, with a home clash with Peterborough.
Kemp will be a popular choice.
He rode quite a lot last season, bearing in mind there was little speedway. And he continues to improve, as he showed in the British Final at Belle Vue, last year where he impressed.
He also retained his British U19 title last season.
LISTEN: To the Drew Kemp podcast
Kemp concludes the Witches line-up, which now reads: Jason Crump, Nikolai Klindt, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Jordan Stewart, Anders Rowe and Drew Kemp.
Most Read
- 1 Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road
- 2 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
- 3 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 4 Two arrests after politically-inspired graffiti attack on Ipswich Borough Council
- 5 Plea to let Sir Antony Gormley sculptures stay on Suffolk beach
- 6 'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor
- 7 Dog owners warned to stay away after palm oil washes up on Felixstowe beach
- 8 Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February
- 9 Karl Fuller on Ipswich Town: Build a foundation block - then smash it to pieces
- 10 What it's like living with OCD during a pandemic
The new 'rising star' programme introduced this winter provides a clear pathway for young British riders and means that one rider in each Premiership team this season must be from the ‘rising star’ scheme with this increasing to two riders in each team from 2022.
The riders involved in the scheme are given a 1 to 4 star rating based on the criteria before progressing to Pro Star status.