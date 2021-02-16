Ipswich Witches complete their 2021 Premiership line-up

Breaking

Published: 10:00 AM February 16, 2021

Ipswich Witches have completed their 2021 Premiership line-up.

After announcing six riders two weeks ago, the Witches have named Great Blakenham-based Drew Kemp as their final rider - the team's 'rising star' programme pick.

Drew Kemp, the final Witch of 2021 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Kemp, 18, was set to make his full season debut for the Witches last season, but with 2020 wiped out, he will begin that debut season in May - the Witches set to start their season on Monday, May 3, with a home clash with Peterborough.

Kemp will be a popular choice.

Ipswich's Drew Kemp, rode with real maturity at Belle Vue in the British Final. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING - Credit: Archant

He rode quite a lot last season, bearing in mind there was little speedway. And he continues to improve, as he showed in the British Final at Belle Vue, last year where he impressed.

He also retained his British U19 title last season.

Kemp concludes the Witches line-up, which now reads: Jason Crump, Nikolai Klindt, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Jordan Stewart, Anders Rowe and Drew Kemp.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 ✍🏼



⭐️ BRITISH SPEEDWAY’S Premiership League is pleased to announce the younger riders and their respective teams for this year’s Rising Star programme.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/1rhE3rJDtC@Eurosport_UK | #britishspeedway🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/A2mY1iTBKB — Official British Speedway (@SpeedwayGB) February 16, 2021

The new 'rising star' programme introduced this winter provides a clear pathway for young British riders and means that one rider in each Premiership team this season must be from the ‘rising star’ scheme with this increasing to two riders in each team from 2022.

The riders involved in the scheme are given a 1 to 4 star rating based on the criteria before progressing to Pro Star status.