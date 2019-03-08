Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans appears to be increasingly comfortable in the public eye after posing for pictures with supporters following yesterday's 4-1 home win against Tranmere Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcus Evans (second right) talks to Paul Lambert, Lee O'Neill and Terry Butcher ahead of the recent 1-0 win at MK Dons. Photo: Pagepix Marcus Evans (second right) talks to Paul Lambert, Lee O'Neill and Terry Butcher ahead of the recent 1-0 win at MK Dons. Photo: Pagepix

The Blues owner, who for a long time requested his image not be taken or used in the media, was happy to seen holding a conversation with manager Paul Lambert, general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill and club legend Terry Butcher on the touchline prior to the recent 1-0 win at MK Dons.

It follows on from him giving his first video interview in April 2018 and his first independent media interview to this newspaper back in January.

Speaking to the EADT and Ipswich Star this summer, Lambert revealed he had urged Evans - who took over the club in December 2007 - to be more present at Portman Road.

"The football club was falling on is feet," he said. "I told him he needed to see it with his own eyes, rather than being 3,000 miles away or seeing it on a Facebook page or in a newspaper. No, come and have a look and then see.

Marcus Evans posing with #ITFC fans today... pic.twitter.com/64kvABY1wo — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) September 28, 2019

"I don't care what anybody says, the club needs Marcus. It needs him more than the club needs me or the staff. The football club doesn't need me. It needs the owner to be the custodian of the club and be saying 'we make this decision'. There's only one guy we can rely on."