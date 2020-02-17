A hand in three goals, loads of link-up play and some spurned opportunities - Analysis of Will Keane's role in win against Burton

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge may have got the headlines in Saturday's 4-1 home win against Burton Albion with two goals apiece, but Will Keane had a hand in three of the goals. STUART WATSON takes a closer look at the forward's involvement in the game.

Will Keane (left) and Flynn Downes (right) celebrate with Kayden Jackson after he had scored to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: Steve Waller Will Keane (left) and Flynn Downes (right) celebrate with Kayden Jackson after he had scored to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: Steve Waller

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS

27.02 - BIG CHANCE CREATED: Takes the ball on the half turn midway into the Burton half, following Luke Garbutt's zipped pass, before sliding Kayden Jackson away with a through ball. Jackson rounds the keeper before firing over.

28.19 - HAND IN A GOAL: Luke Woolfenden's long throw is flicked on by Gwion Edwards. Keane takes a touch before sliding a well-weighted pass up the line for Jackson. He crosses for Alan Judge's opener.

44.55 - HAND IN A GOAL: Contests Tomas Holy's long dead ball kick up field with Conor Shaugnessy. Sails over them both allowing Jackson to score.

Will Keane runs through the middle, calling for Kayden Jackson to square early on. Photo: Wyscout Will Keane runs through the middle, calling for Kayden Jackson to square early on. Photo: Wyscout

62.42 - HAND IN A GOAL: There to receive the ball in a pocket of space after Jon Nolan intercepts. Waits before slipping a perfectly weighted pass for the on-running Jackson. He's tackled in the box and Judge scores.

Keane receives Jackson's pass in space... Photo: Wyscout Keane receives Jackson's pass in space... Photo: Wyscout

...But his first touch sees the ball pop up and allow Reece Hutchinson to block the shot. Photo: Wyscout ...But his first touch sees the ball pop up and allow Reece Hutchinson to block the shot. Photo: Wyscout

NEAT LINK-UP PLAY

Will Keane (far right) receives Luke Garbutt's (top left) pass on the half-turn. Photo: Wyscout Will Keane (far right) receives Luke Garbutt's (top left) pass on the half-turn. Photo: Wyscout

8.20 - Takes Downes' forward pass neatly on halfway. Surrounded by three Burton players, he drives sideways into space then plays a pass out right to Jackson.

18.47 - Wins a tussle to lay-off Edwards' long throw to Judge.

25.42 - Receives the ball just over the halfway line and works it left to Garbutt before carrying on his run into the box.

26.28 - Drops deep to control Garbutt's pass with the bottom of his studs before playing it short to Downes.

Keane then slides Kayden Jackson away with a fine through ball. Jackson rounded the keeper but fired over. Photo: Wyscout Keane then slides Kayden Jackson away with a fine through ball. Jackson rounded the keeper but fired over. Photo: Wyscout

Will Keane played a cute pass up the line for Kayden Jackson ahead of Alan Judge's opener. Photo: Wyscout Will Keane played a cute pass up the line for Kayden Jackson ahead of Alan Judge's opener. Photo: Wyscout

33.56 - After Chambers flicks on a corner at the near post he does superbly to pluck the ball out the sky tight to the byline and work it back to Downes.

36.18 - After Jackson wins a header on halfway, he's there to nod the ball left to Judge. The latter's hooked pass over the top sees Jackson scamper away and shoot into the side-netting. A close offside call.

38.30 - Drops to halfway to take a forward pass from Chambers before playing it left to Garbutt.

And he contested this header, from Tomas Holy's long kick, prior to Kayden Jackson putting Town in front. Photo: Wyscout And he contested this header, from Tomas Holy's long kick, prior to Kayden Jackson putting Town in front. Photo: Wyscout

38.52 - Neat control on edge of the centre circle. The uses his body well to shield the ball from two Burton players before popping it off to Judge. Ball chipped into the channel for Garbutt who subsequently runs into traffic.

52.27 - Finds space to receive the ball inside the centre circle. Turns and plays it back to Chambers.

69.36 - Takes the ball on the edge of the centre circle and shields it well to allow Ipswich to retain possession

Burton Albion keeper Ben Garratt gets in the way of a Will Keane first half effort. Picture: Steve Waller Burton Albion keeper Ben Garratt gets in the way of a Will Keane first half effort. Picture: Steve Waller

CHANCES NOT TAKEN

3.46 - Charges through the middle with his hand raised as Jackson bursts down the left. Controls the square pass with his right foot in the box, but ball pops up allowing Reece Hutchinson to block the shot.

17.12 - Takes the ball with back to goal 25 yards out, works his way away from danger, then turns to size up options. Drags an ambitious long-range shot comfortably wide.

49.59 - Attacks Jackson's low cross at the near post. Attempted Cruyff flick finish is kept out by keeper Ben Garratt's legs.

Will Keane's well-weighted pass for Jackson preceeded Alan Judge scoring his second goal of the game. Photo: Wyscout Will Keane's well-weighted pass for Jackson preceeded Alan Judge scoring his second goal of the game. Photo: Wyscout

69.52 - Runs onto Judge's perfect bending low delivery into the box. Close control with his right foot turns him away from goal. Doesn't spot Jackson and Garbutt screaming for the lay-off. Spins and shoots well over.

MIXED DAY IN THE AIR

10.01 - Beaten by Richard Nartey in the air on halfway following Holy's kick.

Keane fails to spot unmarked duo Kayden Jackson and Luke Garbutt in the box prior to firing over on the turn. Photo: Wyscout Keane fails to spot unmarked duo Kayden Jackson and Luke Garbutt in the box prior to firing over on the turn. Photo: Wyscout

14.03 - Beaten by Nartey in the air following Holy's longer goalkick

15.13 - Can only help a corner further into danger at the near post. Gwion Edwards heads away.

15.43 - Beats Nartey in the air this time from a Holy goalkick. Jackson races into the box, but a foul is given against him.

18.26 - Contests Woolfenden's long throw up the line. Ball sails over both players.

31.12 - Wins an aerial duel from Holy's long goalkick. Flicked header goes out for a throw.

34.46 - Reacts quickly to contest a header on halfway after ball had spun loose.

46.06 - Backs into Shaugnessy to force a mistake. Ipswich press high, but Judge adjudged to have fouled.

48.59 - Beaten in the air by Nartey after Garbutt's throw up the line.

59.32 - Flicks on Holy's long kick, but ball goes through to the keeper.

64.20 - Flicks Edwards' throw-in up the line and is then quick to close down.

PRESSING HIGH

47.15 - Seizes on a loose touch at the back. Drives into space down the right before attempting a cross towards Jackson in the box. Too close to the keeper.

52.43 - Seizes on a loose touch by Nartey down the left. Pops it off to Nolan, but Josh Earl is then caught offside.

RARE MOMENTS DISPOSSESSED

10.27 - Controls a throw up the line, juggles the ball inside, but gets dispossessed.

11.57 - Controls a Judge throw, looks to turn and work his way up the left but is dispossessed.

46.57 - Takes a throw up the line on his chest, but then gives the ball away,