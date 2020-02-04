E-edition Read the EADT online edition
JAFFA's Helen Davies runs swift time despite strong winds at Great Bentley Half-Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 February 2020

Helen Davies, pictured winning a hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles, was first lady and seventh overall at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon on Sunday. Picture: EDWARD THOMAS

Helen Davies, pictured winning a hat-trick of Brighton Marathon titles, was first lady and seventh overall at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon on Sunday. Picture: EDWARD THOMAS

Battered by strong winds, Helen Davies still posted an impressive time at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon, held on a flat but very windswept 13.1-mile course on Sunday morning.

Scott Ramsey, who finished third at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon, and Helen Davies, who was first lady and seventh overall. Picture: LLOYD CHAPMANScott Ramsey, who finished third at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon, and Helen Davies, who was first lady and seventh overall. Picture: LLOYD CHAPMAN

Great Britain international long-distance runner Davies, who has represented her country at major championships and was second at the World Ultra Championships last year, was targeting a personal time at Great Bentley.

In the end Davies, of Ipswich JAFFA, had to settle for a very solid time of 1hr 13mins 29secs in seventh place overall. Suffolk's leading lady, who was 10 minutes ahead of her closest female rivals, has a personal best of 1:12:35, set at the Bath Half-Marathon in 2012.

The first Suffolk finisher at Great Bentley was an in-form Scott Ramsey, of Hadleigh Hares, who conquered the conditions to clip 19 seconds off his PB with 1:12:25 in third. Ramsey was third overall, and was actually hoping to break 1:12, although the wind scuppered that plan.

"The wind was damaging to the times, and I felt quite battered afterwards," admitted Davies.

"We headed into the wind on the first loop, and it then picked up during the race. Miles seven to nine were the worst, with a cross-wind and then a head-wind, and from miles 11 to 13 it was just horrible with the wind almost knocking you sideways.

"I had wanted to run a PB, and get in the low 1:12s, but hearing the forecast I had to change focus and in the end run a solid race.

"It was challenging, but character-building. I felt like I was running through treacle at times, but I knew that I was in PB shape. I'm hoping for better conditions at the Bath Half," added Davies.

The race was won by Peter Robinson, of Springfield Striders, who powered home in 1:09:06 to finish nearly two minutes clear of runner-up Michael Waddington (Ware Joggers), who ran 1:11:04.

Following Ramsey in third was Tim Woulfe (Braintree & District), who clocked 1:12:39 in fourth, pursued by the Springfield double act of Alex Manton (fifth, 1:13:23) and James Sullivan (sixth, 1:13:26), with Helen Davies just three seconds further behind in seventh.

Also to the fore were Tiptree's Aaron Graves (15th, in 1:16:34), Harwich Runners' Stephen Peck (first over-40, 1:16:39), Colchester Harriers' Mark McKeown and Jason Gunn (both 1:16:46), plus JAFFA's Adam Wade (1:17:03).

