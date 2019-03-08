Exclusive

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are showing a strong interest in Tranmere’s 27-goal striker James Norwood, we understand.

The 28-year-old is the leading goalscorer in England’s top four divisions this season having netted 25 times in League Two, with a further two goals in the FA Cup taking his overall tally to 27.

Norwood is out of contract this summer and available on a free transfer, with the Blues understood to be interested.

He’s a physical striker that relies on good movement and his finishing ability, finding the net in the lower leagues with both feet, as well as his head, on a regular basis.

Norwood scored 24 goals for Rovers last season as they won promotion back to the Football League from the National League, including the winning goal in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

In his four seasons at Prenton Park, Norwood has scored 78 goals in 144 league starts, having spent the previous four years in non-league with Forest Green Rovers.

He played four games for boyhood club Exeter in League One at the beginning of his career, but has never featured regularly above League Two level.

When asked about his future earlier this season, Norwood said: “I’m not too sure.

“I love the club, love the lads, love playing for the gaffer. My head’s here. I’m here until the end of the season, and I just want to be a part of something at this club.”

Norwood is currently playing as the central striker in a similar system to the one currently used by the Blues, alongside former Ipswich loanee Ben Pringle.

“You feel as though every time he shoots, he’s going to score at the minute”, said Pringle.

“In terms of finishing, he’s bang up there. Just purely in terms of his finishing, he’s up there. All the types of finishes he has is probably what stands out; they’re all different and in different situations, which is what you’ve got to do to be a good striker.

“It’s a great positive to have in the team, knowing that if you keep the score at nil from our side, he only needs a chance or half a chance, and he’s going to take it.”

Norwood is a striker in a similar mould to Grant Holt, a central figure in Lambert’s Norwich side which won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League in 2010 and 2011.

Like Norwood, Holt had spent the majority of his career playing in the lower leagues before making his mark with the Canaries in his late 20s, scoring 68 goals in 135 league starts.