‘I haven’t got a clue’ - Wilson on who will start Town’s season at centre-back

James Wilson during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

James Wilson ‘doesn’t have a clue’ who will start the season in the centre of the Ipswich Town defence but hopes he has shown enough to get the nod.

James Wilson clears the ball off the line after a Thomas Holy save during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd James Wilson clears the ball off the line after a Thomas Holy save during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Welshman has missed two weeks of training with a calf problem but returned at Cambridge on Saturday, playing 90 minutes having started the game alongside Luke Woolfenden before moving to right-back.

Prior to Wilson’s return to match action, Woolfenden, Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala and Corrie Ndaba have shared minutes in the Ipswich defence, with no clear indication which two will start when Ipswich host Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup next weekend.

“I haven’t got a clue,” Wilson said, when asked who he thought would start the season at the heart of the defence.

“But if we all stick with it and stick with a way of playing then not matter who plays we will be ok. When next Saturday comes and over the next couple of weeks we’ll figure that all out. Whoever plays we’ll all be rooting for each other and that’s the main thing.

James Wilson talks to Jack Lankester during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd James Wilson talks to Jack Lankester during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“Everyone probably feels there is a position there for them to win and that’s good and healthy to have in a squad.

“I’m feeling good, surprisingly good maybe, having missed two weeks after a little tear in my calf,” he continued.

“I had two weeks off but I’m feeling good. I’m another year older but feeling good.”

The Blues lost 1-0 at Cambridge on Saturday as they ended their pre-seasons schedule in defeat, with former Town defender Paul Digby scoring the only goal.

“Things didn’t really go our way but it was more of a case of us not playing great than them playing well, so there’s plenty for us to work on there definitely,” Wilson said of the loss.

“But I think we are trying to play a certain way, which is going to take time. I thought we played some nice football at times without getting that final pass in. We need to be better.”

Wilson and his defence played in front of new goalkeeper David Cornell for the majority of the game at the Abbey Stadium, with the Welshman happy to be reunited with his fellow countryman having played alongside him earlier in their careers.

James Wilson stands his ground during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd James Wilson stands his ground during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“I played with him for Wales (youth sides) and with Oldham for a season (2015/16) as well so I know Dai really well,” he said.

“He’s going to be good for us and we have two good goalkeepers (Cornell and Tomas Holy) for sure. We have competition for places, which is important.”