News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

'For five days I felt extremely bad, even terrible' - former Ipswich Witches speedway star wins Covid battle

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:00 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 4:18 PM April 14, 2021
Ipswich Witches Pressday 2003.EVENING STAR FIRST USE.Jarek Hampel

Former Witches ace Jarek Hampel - Credit: Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Witches ace Jaroslaw Hampel is back on track after suffering badly from Covid-19.

The Polish rider,  38, tested positive for coronavirus, along with team mate Grigorii Laguta, forcing the postponement of his Polish club Lublin’s season-opening home match with Częstochowa.

Peterborough V Ipswich Witches. Jarek Hampel contemplates his next move. Picture STEPHEN WALLER. S

Jarek Hampel in Witches colours - endured a tough Covid battle - Credit: Stephen Waller

And while a number of people who pick up the virus do not develop symptoms, Hampel admits he suffered badly for a number of days. 

“I was not asymptomatic. On the contrary, the symptoms were strong. The only plus was, in fact, that this bad condition passed relatively quickly," Hampel, who first rode for the Witches in 2000, told the Speedway GP website.

“For five days I felt extremely bad, even terrible, and then I got better and better. After 10 days, I basically forgot about the virus.

Ipswich Witches v Coventry Bees - Foxhall Stadium 10/7/08; Jarek Hampel leads the way in heat 5 from

Jarek Hampel - leading the way for the Witches - Credit: Stephen Waller

"But now I feel fine. Everything is fine after my illness.”

Hampel admits his time off the bike has been far from helpful as riders use these crucial weeks to test equipment ahead of a busy season.

WITCHES ANNOUNCE 2021 fixtures

Most Read

  1. 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  1. 4 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  2. 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  5. 8 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  6. 9 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
  7. 10 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town: Woeful Blues well-beaten at Plough Lane in 'season-defining' game

He added: “There are some concerns, because I lost almost two weeks at the very beginning of the season, i.e. in the most critical period. That's when everyone rides and tests the equipment and there are really many engines to test."

Hampel was back in Polish league action last weekend, scoring nine points for his side Lublin in their defeat at Gorzow.

After three successful seasons with Ipswich between 2000 and 2003, Hampel returned to the Witches for a short spell in 2008.

Hampel is a former World under-21 champion and Grand Prix racer.

The fast-starting Pole proved a popular rider at Foxhall during his time at the club.

Speedway
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The scene of one of the crashes on the A14 at Woolpit this morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus