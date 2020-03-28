Gallery

In pictures: Town legend Magilton’s career with the Blues

After impressing through his loan spell, Jim Magilton joined Ipswich on permanent deal in March 1999 Archant

It’s 21 years since Jim Magilton signed for Ipswich Town on a permanent deal from Sheffield Wednesday - here’s a look at some of the best pictures of the man known as ‘Magic’ throughout his time at the Blues as a player, and then as the boss...

Jim and Colette Magilton with their new baby Ryan and son Adam at Christmas in 1999. Jim and Colette Magilton with their new baby Ryan and son Adam at Christmas in 1999.

Magilton put pen to paper on a permanent deal with Town on March 22, 1999, moving to Ipswich from the Owls for a feee of almost £700,000.

It was to prove a steal for Town, with Magilton going on to lead the club ito the Premier League – having fired his only career hat-trick in that remarkable win over Bolton in the play-off semi-final second leg at Portman Road.

Jim Magilton celebrates one of his three goals in the 5-3 play-off win over Bolton Jim Magilton celebrates one of his three goals in the 5-3 play-off win over Bolton

Of course, he also managed the Blues, and is still the last boss to lead Town to a win over the old enemy Norwich City, way back in 2009.

(L-R) Mark Venus, Tony Mowbray and Jim Magilton celebrate after Town's fourth goal against Barnsley in the 2000 play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT (L-R) Mark Venus, Tony Mowbray and Jim Magilton celebrate after Town's fourth goal against Barnsley in the 2000 play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT

Matt Holland and Jim Magilton with some Greene King IPA Matt Holland and Jim Magilton with some Greene King IPA

Jim Magilton leaps in the air after scoring against Reading in 2003. Jim Magilton leaps in the air after scoring against Reading in 2003.

Ipswich Town's Jim Magilton celebrates scoring against Derby with team mates Matt Holland (left) and Chris Makin in May 2003. Picture: PA SPORT Ipswich Town's Jim Magilton celebrates scoring against Derby with team mates Matt Holland (left) and Chris Makin in May 2003. Picture: PA SPORT

Jim Magilton enjoys his goal against Brighton in 2002 Jim Magilton enjoys his goal against Brighton in 2002

Jim Magilton celebrates a goal against Wattford in 2003. Picture: TOMMY HINDLEY/PROFESSIONAL SPORTS Jim Magilton celebrates a goal against Wattford in 2003. Picture: TOMMY HINDLEY/PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

.Jim Magilton and Jermaine Wright go for a run as the Ipswich Town squad get back to training in July 2007. .Jim Magilton and Jermaine Wright go for a run as the Ipswich Town squad get back to training in July 2007.

Jim Magilton on the sidelines as Town boss in a clash against Watford. Picture: ACTION IMAGES Jim Magilton on the sidelines as Town boss in a clash against Watford. Picture: ACTION IMAGES