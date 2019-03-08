Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

European stars Wojcik and Wozniak set for title clash at Contenders 27

PUBLISHED: 12:38 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 17 July 2019

Karolina Wojcik (top) and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

Karolina Wojcik (top) and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

Archant

Two of Europe's top female fighters will clash for strawweight gold and Polish bragging rights at Contenders 27 this September.

Karolina Wojcik is the current EFC 115lbs champion. Picture: KAROLINA WOJCIKKarolina Wojcik is the current EFC 115lbs champion. Picture: KAROLINA WOJCIK

Poles Karolina Wojcik, the current EFC 115lbs champion, and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the Contenders title at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

It's a fight which will set pulses racing across Europe, with Wozniak coming off a highlight reel knockout of Anita Bekus last month, while Wojcik lifted the EFC title - South Africa's leading MMA promotion - last year.

Wojcik, 24, boasts a 5-1 pro record, including two straight victories, while her only loss in a fantastic 7-1 amateur career was to Cory McKenna, current Cage Warriors title contender and one of the hottest prospects in global MMA.

Ewelina Wozniak will fight Karolina Wojcik for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDEwelina Wozniak will fight Karolina Wojcik for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Butters and Mearns to meet in crossroads fight at Contenders 27

However, the Reps MMA fighter faces a very tough test in Wozniak, who packs the sort of power which is rare to see in the lower weight classes.

Wozniak, who'll have a three-inch height advantage, has won both her pro fights by stoppage (one KO, one submission) and is currently riding an eight fight winning streak.

She's not lost since December 2015, a points defeat to Aleksandra Rola in just the third fight of her amateur career.

The title fight is the second bout to be revealed for September's show, with the cracking pro featherweight battle between Scott Butters and Richard Mearns also on the card.

Ewelina Wozniak lands her KO shot in her win over Anita Bekus. Picture: BYDGOSZCZ24.PLEwelina Wozniak lands her KO shot in her win over Anita Bekus. Picture: BYDGOSZCZ24.PL

Visit the Contenders website for more information and to book tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

European stars Wojcik and Wozniak set for title clash at Contenders 27

Karolina Wojcik (top) and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

How is this council using bin lorries to help tackle mental health?

Cllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDC

Preview: Witches can go top and get revenge at Pirates

Scott Nicholls, here riding against the Witches, will ride for Ipswich at Poole on Thursday. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists