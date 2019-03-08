Video

European stars Wojcik and Wozniak set for title clash at Contenders 27

Karolina Wojcik (top) and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28. Archant

Two of Europe's top female fighters will clash for strawweight gold and Polish bragging rights at Contenders 27 this September.

Karolina Wojcik is the current EFC 115lbs champion. Picture: KAROLINA WOJCIK Karolina Wojcik is the current EFC 115lbs champion. Picture: KAROLINA WOJCIK

Poles Karolina Wojcik, the current EFC 115lbs champion, and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the Contenders title at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

It's a fight which will set pulses racing across Europe, with Wozniak coming off a highlight reel knockout of Anita Bekus last month, while Wojcik lifted the EFC title - South Africa's leading MMA promotion - last year.

Wojcik, 24, boasts a 5-1 pro record, including two straight victories, while her only loss in a fantastic 7-1 amateur career was to Cory McKenna, current Cage Warriors title contender and one of the hottest prospects in global MMA.

Ewelina Wozniak will fight Karolina Wojcik for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Ewelina Wozniak will fight Karolina Wojcik for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 in Norwich on September 28. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

However, the Reps MMA fighter faces a very tough test in Wozniak, who packs the sort of power which is rare to see in the lower weight classes.

Wozniak, who'll have a three-inch height advantage, has won both her pro fights by stoppage (one KO, one submission) and is currently riding an eight fight winning streak.

She's not lost since December 2015, a points defeat to Aleksandra Rola in just the third fight of her amateur career.

The title fight is the second bout to be revealed for September's show, with the cracking pro featherweight battle between Scott Butters and Richard Mearns also on the card.

Ewelina Wozniak lands her KO shot in her win over Anita Bekus. Picture: BYDGOSZCZ24.PL Ewelina Wozniak lands her KO shot in her win over Anita Bekus. Picture: BYDGOSZCZ24.PL

