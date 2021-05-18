Opinion
Walking the walk, Anders the star and fans return.... 5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches last night
- Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c
Ipswich Witches got their season off to a perfect start with a 43-47 win at King's Lynn at the Adrian Flux Arena last night. MIKE BACON takes a look at some of the talking points.
WALK THE WALK
There had been plenty of 'trash talk' between both sets of teams before last night's big clash.
The first meeting of 2021, everyone wanted the early bragging rights. But there is no doubt which team won those. The Witches were simply too hot from the off and although Lynn staged a mini revival at the end, it was too late.
The Witches will feel slightly disappointed they didn't get all four points (for a win of seven or more), because they really should have done so. But you can't complain about an opening night away victory.
WOW ROWE!
Few people at Foxhall have ever seen young Anders Rowe ride - while the Ipswich fans who made the trip to Norfolk now have - and what an impression he made.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
- 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 4 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
- 5 Passenger falls off motorbike on A134
- 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 7 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 8 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
- 9 Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley
- 10 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
The 18-year-old was sensational from the off, attacking the greasy track with gusto and providing the platform for his team-mates to shine.
FANS BACK
Speedway fans are back!
There were long queues to get into Lynn last night and it was wonderful to hear the crowd roar - admittedly mostly Witches fans - when they enjoyed the racing.
The protocols were all in place last night at Lynn and there was no rushing to get the meeting on - due processes were strictly adhered to.
THE BOSS
Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins reflected on victory in Norfolk.
“It’s a superb start to get an away win straight away," he said.
"We started off amazingly and it showed that the boys have prepared well throughout the winter and they got their rewards for that straight away.
"It would have been nice to get all four points, but I'm not complaining with an away win."
UP NEXT
It's Belle Vue at Foxhall on Thursday night. The Aces started with a win over Sheffield Tigers last night and have a powerful look about them.
The Witches will want to hit the ground running just as they did in Norfolk. Do so, and it would be a great start to the season for them.