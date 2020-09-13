E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I don’t know if he wanted to play’ – Lambert on leaving Downes out again

PUBLISHED: 15:05 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 13 September 2020

Flynn Downes in the stands for the Wigan game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes in the stands for the Wigan game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he doesn’t know if Flynn Downes wanted to play in this afternoon’s 2-0 home win against Wigan Atrhletic.

Downes, the Blues’ standout player of last season, recently handed in a transfer request after the club rejected a second bid for him from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Lambert says he had picked the 21-year-old to start last weekend’s Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers, but pulled the him out of the starting XI after the midfielder said ‘he wasn’t in the right frame of mind’ to play.

Subsequently, Downes hasn’t featured in the matchday squads for games against Arsenal’s Under-21s (EFL Trophy) and today’s League One opener.

Asked what the latest was on that situation, Lambert said: “The guys have done great. What happened last year is finished. You have to perform this year. The kid’s brain was fried from the Palace thing and that ain’t ever going to happen until (owner) Marcus Evans says there’s a really good bid there.

“I will drive Flynn there myself (if that happens), because Flynn has done great for me, absolutely brilliant. But the kid’s head is all over the place. He’s training. That’s it.”

He continued: “The guys at the minute are playing fabulous football. Flynn has to... I don’t know what will happen with Flynn, whether he’ll stay or go, I really don’t know.

“I think he’s been badly advised on a lot of things. It’s not his fault. My job is his welfare and that’s why I let him go away for a few days. He’s training and that’s what it is.”

Asked if Downes wanted to play today, Lambert replied: “I don’t know if he wanted to play. I don’t know.”

Asked if it was becoming inevitable that the midfielder will move before the transfer window shuts, he said: “It’s only inevitable when the buying and the selling club agree. Unless Marcus Evans say yes or no then we can’t do nothing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nuisance behaviour concerns in grounds outside Framlingham Castle, say police

There are claims of anti-social behaviour outside Framlingham Castle. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two French bulldogs stolen from garden

One of two French bulldogs stolen from a garden in Souther Cross, Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 opening-day victory over Wigan

Joe Garner and Andre Dozzell battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com