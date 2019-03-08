'I like to think we've given the fans the club back' - Lambert on 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

Ipswich players congratulate James Norwood after his penalty had put them into an early 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert said he hopes fans feel like they've 'got their club back' following this afternoon's 3-0 win against Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road.

The Blues are now two points clear at the top of the League One table following a third successive victory in front of a crowd of close to 20,000.

Early goals from Kayden Jackson (2) and James Norwood (pen 10) set Town on the way, Shrewsbury then reduced to 10 men when Shaun Whalley was dismissed towards the end of the first half.

Flynn Downes' brave header, at the end of a slick team move, killed the game off in the 69th minute.

Before kick-off, a huge banner was unfurled in the lower North Stand showing Lambert's face mocked up as iconic film action man Rambo. Underneath it simply said 'Lambo'.

"That was overwhelming," said the Scot. "It's incredible really given I've only been here less than a year. It's just overwhelming."

Asked if he liked the comparison, the Blues boss quipped: "I wish I had (Sylvester) Stallone's money! Listen, it's overwhelming. I just cannot describe the feelings when a crowd does that.

"I never dreamed they would take to me like this. I don't think anybody would have visualised that coming from the past I had (former Norwich boss).

"All I can say is it's overwhelming. I've had massive moments in my playing career and managerial career but that's up there. It was really nice."

Jokingly asked if he might don the Rambo bandana on the touchline for the next home game, Lambert laughed: "Aye, you'll see that, yeah... No, come on, bloody hell!

"I like to think we've given the fans the club back and I've always said that's the most important thing. Regardless of how the team does the fans had to have their club back."

Reflecting on the game, Lambert said: "I thought we were excellent. First half we were so dominant, even when they had 11 men. I'm really pleased. We played a really good game. The team did everything I asked of them. There were some good individual performances, but as a team we're playing really well.

"The team is going really well, the football club is going really well, the atmosphere is incredible. I'm not sure this place has been like that for many a year. I'm really happy with how things are going.

"The third goal was brilliant, right from the edge from our own box. I think Kane (Vincent-Young) was outstanding, it was a brilliant ball by Kayden (Jackson), who was excellent, and what a header it was. The move was brilliant, unbelievably quick from one end of the field to the other. The whole thing was terrific. And it was no more than we deserved.

"He's playing really well Flynn. The move was great and the header was exceptional."

On being top, the Blues boss - whose side host Tottenham's Under-23s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night - said: "I don't take too much notice of that. That's another one crossed off. You just move on to the next one.

"The main thing is we're playing is really good."

Another big plus today was the return to action of Jon Nolan off the bench, the midfielder featuring for the first time since suffering an Achilles/calf injury in late March.

"He looked lively for the amount of game time he's missed," said Lambert. "Nolan's a really, really good player. It's great to have him back."