Players to watch, ins and outs and expectations - here's your guide to every League One team this season

Jack Ross and Sunderland are the favourites to win League One, with Pompey second and Ipswich Town third. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Here's your guide to the 2019/20 League One season - thoughts on each team from the jourmalists who cover them week in, week out.

Accrington Stanley's boss John Coleman Picture: PA SPORT Accrington Stanley's boss John Coleman Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Accrington Stanley

Manager: John Coleman

New arrivals: Joe Pritchard, Colby Bishop, Joe Maguire, Ben Barkley, Wilson Carvalho, Zaine Francis-Angol.

Major departures: Johnny Maxted, Scott Brown, Ben Richards-Everton, Piero Mingoia.

One to watch: Scott McConville. John Coleman said the club would have been relegated without him last season. Andy Holt says he;'s one of the best players in Accy's history.

Expectations for the season: Having beaten Marseille in the summer, surely the title is within Accy's grasp. Seriously, Coleman will be aiming high but a lot might hinge on whether they can find goals or get Billy Kee back involved.

Reporter/title: Adam Lord, Lancashire Telegraph

AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes Picture: PA SPORT AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes Picture: PA SPORT

Club: AFC Wimbledon

Manager: Wally Downes

New arrivals: Nesta Guiness-Walker, Luke O'Neill, Nathan Trott, Adam Roscrow, Michael Folivi, Collum Reilly

Major departures: Toby Sibbick, James Hanson, Deji Oshilaja, Andy Barcham

One to watch: Joe Pigott. Some speculation the former Charlton striker could be off before the window closes. Scored 18 goals last season.

Expectations for the season: Anything above mid-table will be a bonus. Had decent form at end of last season as they clicked under Downes - but budget makes it a challenge.

Reporter/title: Richard Cawley, South London Press

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson Picture: PA SPORT Blackpool manager Simon Grayson Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Blackpool

Manager: Simon Grayson

New arrivals: Jak Alnwick, Jamie Devitt, Ryan Edwards, Ryan Hardie, Sullay Kaikai, Ben Tollitt, Adi Yussuf, James Husband

Major departures: Not a departure as such but last season's loanee Ben Heneghan will be a big miss. Jimmy Ryan and Donervon Daniels have left to, plus Marc Bola.

One to watch: Sullay Kaikai - Highly rated as a youngster coming through the ranks at Crystal Palace, the winger has lost his way a little bit after a number of promising loan spells. Returns to England after a short stay in the Eredivisie.

Expectations for the season: New owner Simon Sadler is targeting promotion but, after recent upheaval, the club is in no rush and will be satisfied if it comes within the next two to three years. A play-off finish should satisfy the returning locals in what is a new dawn for the football club.

Reporter/title: Matt Scrafton, Blackpool Gazette

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson Picture: PA SPORT Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Bolton Wanderers

Manager: Phil Parkinson

New arrivals: None (as yet)

Major departures: Everyone. Bolton only have half a dozen senior players as things stand.

One to watch: Dennis Politic - Loaned out to Salford City last season, the Romania-born winger looks like an exciting talent who might just be able to lift the gloom around the University of Bolton Stadium. Goodness knows we need a lift.

Expectations for the season: Wanderers will start on minus 12 points, bare minimum, so job one is to get away from the relegation zone. Promotion looks a bit of a pipe dream but most fans would settle for stability and a cup run.

Reporter/title: Marc Iles, The Bolton News

Bristol Rovers' manager Graham Coughlan during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley at Memorial Stadium, Bristol. Bristol Rovers' manager Graham Coughlan during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley at Memorial Stadium, Bristol.

Club: Bristol Rovers

Manager: Graham Coughlan

New arrivals: Anssi Jaakkola, Jordi van Stappershoef, Mark Little, Josh Hare, Tom Davies, Luke Leahy, Tyler Smith, Victor Adeboyejo

Major departures: Tom Lockyer, Adam Davies, Chris Lines, Stuart Sinclair, Stefan Payne

One to watch: Jonson Clarke-Harris - Signed by Graham Coughlan to solve Rovers' goalscoring problems and he didn't fail to deliver. 11 goals in 16 games and, presuming no Championship clubs take a punt on him, he'll be key for the Gas next season.

Expectations for the season: Hard to tell how Coughlan will do after just six months as a manager, but has done some good business this window. Mid-table is what's expected, but who's ruling out a play-off push?

Reporter/title: Adam Goodwin, Bristol Live

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough Picture: PA SPORT Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Burton Albion

Manager: Nigel Clough

New arrivals: John-Joe O'Toole, Richard Nartey, Kieran O'Hara, Ryan Edwards, Jevan Anderson

Major departures: Marcus Harness, Jamie Allen, Kyle McFadzean

One to watch: Scott Fraser (midfielder). Fraser enjoyed an eye-catching debut campaign in English football in 2018-19 after a move from Dundee United. His dynamism on the ball and eye for a pass make him crucial to Albion's attacking style of play - and he will be targeting double figures in front of goal this season too.

Expectations for the season: Nigel Clough and his players are talking about a promotion push and ensuring they are in contention for the top six deep into the season. If a young and small squad can recreate the quality they showed in the last three months of 2018-19 and add some consistency, that target is not out of the question.

Reporter/title: Joshua Murray, Burton Mail/Derbyshire Live

Bury boss Paul Wilkinson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Bury boss Paul Wilkinson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Club: Bury

Manager: Paul Wilkinson

New arrivals: None (as yet).

Major departures: Five players have quit to join Ryan Lowe at Plymouth - Danny Mayor, Dom Telford, Byron Moore, Callum McFadzean and Will Aimson. Several more have left during a summer of massive financial problems at Gigg Lane.

One to watch: Good question. Of the smattering of contracted players remaining Harry Bunn has at least got a decent track record at Huddersfield, albeit his time at Bury has been difficult. Will he stay as part of Wilkinson's mystery men, though?

Expectations for the season: As hot favourites for relegation and with no real squad to speak of, anything but relegation will surely be viewed as a shock for the Shakers. It would be nice to talk about momentum from last season's promotion, or the good football played along the way, but we genuinely don't know what to expect.

Reporter/title: Marc Iles, The Bury Times

Coventry City manager Mark Robins Picture: PA SPORT Coventry City manager Mark Robins Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Coventry City

Manager: Mark Robins

New arrivals: Ten so far with two more expected - Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen, Marko Marosi, Ben Wilson, Michael Rose, Fankaty Dabo, Gervane Kastaneer, Wesley Jobello, Josh Pask, Dan Bartlett

Major departures: From the Ricoh Arena to St Andrew's! In terms of players: Jordan Willis, Lee Burge, Tom Davies, Jack Grimmer and Liam O'Brien, Conor Chaplin and Bright Enobakhare, David Meyler, Luke Thomas and Dujon Sterling (loans)

One to watch: Summer signing Wesley Jobello, a quick and skilful winger who has been plucked from French second division side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed free. He can play on the left or the right and caught the eye with his pace and crossing in City's opening pre-season friendly.

Expectations for the season: The club have made no secret of the fact that they are looking at the play-offs as a minimum and would, ideally, like to push for automatic promotion, firmly believing they have taken the quality of the squad up a notch after a productive summer in the transfer market.

Reporter/title: Andy Turner, Coventry Telegraph/CoventryLive

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore Picture: Will Kilpatrick/Focus Images Ltd Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore Picture: Will Kilpatrick/Focus Images Ltd

Club: Doncaster Rovers

Manager: Darren Moore

New arrivals: Brad Halliday, Reece James, Madger Gomes, Seny Dieng

Major departures: Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Danny Andrew, Marko Marosi, John Marquis

One to watch: Ben Whiteman. He marked himself out as one of the best midfielders in the division last season and, with a year of experience in a deeper lying role under his belt, he should only kick on this time around.

Expectations for the season: It'll be difficult to replicate last season's success and the run to the play-off semi-finals but the arrival of Darren Moore has sent levels of optimism sky-rocketing. There's still plenty of work to do however, on recruitment and implementing Moore's ideas on the squad.

Reporter/title: Liam Hoden, Doncaster Free Press/Sheffield Star

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton Picture: PA SPORT Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Fleetwood Town

Head coach: Joey Barton

New arrivals: Lewie Coyle, Harry Souttar, Jordan Rossiter, Paul Coutts, Danny Andrew, Josh Morris, Matt Gilks

Major departures: Ched Evans, Ashley Nadesan, Ross Wallace

One to watch: Josh Morris - The former loan star has joined Town on a permanent basis. Famed for his free-kick ability and goals he will improve Town's attacking prowess on set-pieces.

Expectations for the season: Given the captures of Morris, Andrew and Coutts on paper this looks like a team that should finish in the top six. But do not forget the off-field drama. Boss Barton will be in court on October 9 to answer assault charges after an incident in the tunnel at Barnsley in April. Whatever happens on the pitch it will not be a quiet season at Highbury...

Reporter/title: Rosie Swarbrick/Blackpool Gazette

Gillingham manager Steve Evans Picture: PA SPORT Gillingham manager Steve Evans Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Gillingham

Manager: Steve Evans

New arrivals: Connor Ogilvie, Jack Bonham, Lee Hodson, Stuart O'Keefe, Matty Willock, Ouss Cisse, Mikael Ndjoli, Nathan Thomas, Alfie Jones, Mark Marshall, Mikael Mandron

Major departures: Tom Eaves, Tomas Holy, Luke O'Neill, Alex Lacey, Billy Bingham, Nathan Thomas, Callum Reilly

One to watch: Mikael Ndjoli. Plenty of new arrivals at Gillingham this summer and with leading scorer Tom Eaves gone, there's room for a new hero. Ndjoli is on loan for the season from Bournemouth. He's got pace and an eye for goal, hoping for big things from him.

Expectations for the season: Survival is usually the aim but optimism is in the air. Many fans were unhappy with Evans' appointment but he's winning them around and some promising signings have given cause to suggest the Gills might give the play-offs a shot.

Reporter/title: Luke Cawdell, Kent Online

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: STEVE WALLER Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: STEVE WALLER

Club: Ipswich Town

Manager: Paul Lambert

New arrivals: James Norwood, Tomas Holy, Luke Garbutt, Will Norris, James Wilson

Major departures: Ellis Harrison sold to rivals Portsmouth, Bartosz Bialkowski on loan at Millwall. Seven senior players released (including Danish international Jonas Knudsen) and six loans expired (including virtual ever-presents last season Matthew Pennington and Trevoh Chalobah)

One to watch: James Norwood. Arrived on a Bosman after scoring 32 goals for Tranmere last season. Full of confidence following back-to-back promotions. Big character off the pitch, real competitive edge on it.

Expectations for the season: Hard to say given this in unchartered territory (first time in third-tier since 1957). A losing habit to shake, a young squad still learning on the job and a target on their backs. However, this still looks a strong squad for League One and Paul Lambert has galvanised the fan base. Ultimately, finishing outside the top six would have to be seen as a failure.

Reporter/title: Stuart Watson, East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley. Picture: STEVE WALLER Lincoln manager Danny Cowley. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Club: Lincoln City

Manager: Danny Cowley

New arrivals: Jorge Grant, Jack Payne, Joe Morrell (loan), Alex Bradley

Major departures: James Wilson

One to watch: Jack Payne. A sought after attacking midfielder who was attracting interest from Championship clubs after being released by Huddersfield this summer. He impressed at that level for the Terriers in the season they won promotion to the Premier League, but his career has stalled slightly since then. He's the kind of player who should help Lincoln step up to the next level.

Expectations for the season: Expectations have been sky high over the last few seasons given the club's success. I think people are being quite realistic about this campaign and everyone would take a mid-table finish and Danny Cowley will like being the underdog again. But after an incredible three years - featuring promotions, cup runs and a Wembley win - it would be foolish to rule anything out.

Reporter/title: Mark Whiley, Lincolnshire Echo/Lincolnshire Live

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale Picture: STEVE WALLER MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale Picture: STEVE WALLER

Club: MK Dons

Manager: Paul Tisdale

New arrivals: Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson, Joe Mason, Jordan Bowery, Regan Poole, Laurie Walker

Major departures: Chuks Aneke

One to watch: Alex Gilbey. A midfield powerhouse, the driving force in the centre of the park. Voted Player of the Year, despite suffering a serious ankle knock at the end of the campaign, missing the final two months.

Expectations for the season: I think most would be absolutely fine with a comfortable mid-table finish, but the mentality will naturally be to push for a play-off spot, capitalising on their momentum coming up.

Reporter/title: Toby Lock, Milton Keynes Citizen

Oxford boss Karl Robinson Picture: PA SPORT Oxford boss Karl Robinson Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Oxford United

Manager: Karl Robinson

New arrivals: Alex Rodriguez Gorrin, Tariqe Fosu, Chris Cadden, Anthony Forde, Ben Woodburn

Major departures: Curtis Nelson, plus the loans of Jerome Sinclair, Marcus Browne, Ahmed Kashi, Luke Garbutt, Jordan Graham, Gavin Whyte

One to watch: Ben Woodburn. Signing the Liverpool loanee, a Welsh international, is a real coup for Oxford.

Expectations for the season: Up in the air at the moment while the wait goes on to get incoming deals over the line. The minimum supporters will want is to avoid a repeat of last season - keep clear of the relegation battle and stay out of financial trouble.

Reporter/title: David Pritchard, Oxford Mail

Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager

Club: Peterborough United

Manager: Darren Ferguson

New arrivals: Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Niall Mason, Frankie Kent, Serhat Tasdemir, Mo Eisa, Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Major departures: Matty Stevens, plus Lee Tomlin, Ben White and Josh Knight all returned to parent clubs afrer decent loan spells.

One to watch: Siriki Dembele, rapid, tricky winger and scorer of great goals. A real threat on the break and one who is bound to improve under Darren Ferguson's coaching.

Expectations for the season: I'd be disappointed if they don't finish in the top six. There are some at the club who fancy a top two finish.

Reporter/title: Alan Swann, Peterborough Telegraph

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett Picture: PA SPORT Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Portsmouth

Manager: Kenny Jackett

New arrivals: James Bolton, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Marcus Harness, John Marquis

Major departures: Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson

One to watch: Ronan Curtis - Energetic left winger with a strut and swagger which irritates opponents. Netted 12 goals in maiden Football League campaign and earned Republic of Ireland honours. Tired in second half of last term, but will roar back.

Expectations for the season: Pompey last term led the table at Christmas but frustratingly trailed off. Regardless, they finished with 88 points and reached the play-offs. The pressure is on Kenny Jackett to build on that - and earn promotion.

Reporter/title: Neil Allen, Portsmouth News

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy during his playing days for the club in 2011 Picture: PA SPORT Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy during his playing days for the club in 2011 Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Rochdale

Manager: Brian Barry-Murphy

New arrivals: Rekeil Pyke, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jimmy Ryan, Robert Sanchez

Major departures: Daniel Adshead, Brad Inman, Kgosi Ntlhe, Jordan Williams

One to watch: Ian Henderson - how can you not say he's the one to look out for. He'll be their talisman up front once again, and despite approaching his mid-30s, has the spirit and desire of a striker 10 years younger.

Expectations for the season: They've had two seasons of fighting off relegation so fans will happily take a mid-table finish. At the end of last season they showed some impressive form, if they match that then they'll easily achieve that goal.

Reporter/title: Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Rotherham United Manager Paul Warne Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Rotherham United Manager Paul Warne Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Club: Rotherham United

Manager: Paul Warne

New arrivals: Freddie Ladapo, Carlton Morris, Shaun MacDonald, Daniel Barlaser, Julien Lamy, Matthew Olosunde, Trevor Clarke, Jamie Lindsay

Major departures: Will Vaulks, Semi Ajayi, Anthony Forde

One to watch: Freddie Ladapo. The £400,000 striker is the club's record signing and has looked quick and sharp in pre-season since his summer arrival. He scored 19 goals last term for a Plymouth Argyle side relegated from League One so could do even better if he's in a team at the right end of the table.

Expectations for the season: Rotherham will be big, powerful, fit, fast and hard-working under Warne. They have added significantly to their strikeforce. It will be a disappointment if they're not in and around the play-off places.

Reporter/title: Paul Davis, Rotherham Advertiser

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts Picture: PA SPORT Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Shrewsbury Town

Manager: Sam Ricketts

New arrivals: Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Daniel Udoh, Steve Morison, Aaron Pierre, Ryan Giles, Joe Murphy, Max O'Leary, Donald Love, Luke McCormick.

Major departures: Mat Sadler, James Bolton, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Lee Angol, Ryan Haynes, Alex Gilliead, Steve Arnold.

One to watch: Ryan Giles. Town beat off competition - through Sam Ricketts' influence - to land the highly-rated Wolves youngster. Only 19, he will play left wing-back and has pace to burn and a wicked delivery.

Expectations for the season: To improve greatly on last season's 18th-placed finish where survival was secured on the penultimate weekend. Mid-table would be decent, any better a good job. Rests on how well new signings do.

Reporter/title: Lewis Cox, Shropshire Star

Southend boss Kevin Bond Picture: PA SPORT Southend boss Kevin Bond Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Southend United

Manager: Kevin Bond

New arrivals: Brandon Goodship, Mark Milligan and Nathan Ralph

Major departures: Taylor Moore and Sam Hart returned to their parent clubs after completing loan spells. Michael Kightly retired.

One to watch: Stephen Humphrys - The striker kept the Shrimpers up with a late winner against Sunderland on the final day of last season and has been impressive during pre-season.

Expectations for the season: To do much better than last season. I think most people will see a top half finish as a success.

Reporter/title: Chris Phillips, Southend Echo.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross Picture: PA SPORT Sunderland boss Jack Ross Picture: PA SPORT

Club: Sunderland AFC

Manager: Jack Ross

New arrivals: Jordan Willis, Conor McLaughlin, George Dobson, Lee Burge, Mark McNulty

Major departures: Lee Cattermole, a deal was reached between the experienced midfielder and the club and he departed after ten years. Another big name departure was Lamine Kone, he signed a permanent deal at Strasbourg after a loan spell. Donald Love moved to Shrewsbury Town and Bryan Oviedo also left.

One to watch: Aiden McGeady and Jon McLaughlin are the obvious choices. One to watch, though, is Elliot Embleton. The young midfielder has just signed a new deal after a successful loan at Grimsby and is tipped for a big future.

Expectations for the season: Automatic promotion. The squad and coaching staff know exactly what League One will throw at them, they have added well so far with a few more to come in. No major departures, the squad looks balanced and well-placed for promotion charge.

Reporter/title: Richard Mennear, Sunderland Echo

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Club: Tranmere Rovers

Manager: Micky Mellon

New arrivals: George Ray, Calum Woods, Kieron Morris, Sid Nelson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Ishmael Miller, Stefan Payne, Darren Potter, Jordan Ponticelli (loan).

Major departures: James Norwood, Steve McNulty.

One to watch: Paul Mullin. Was often in James Norwood's shadow last season and struggled for consistent game-time as a result. He is likely to start each week and will certainly have a point to prove upfront.

Expectations for the season: Tough one to call. Tranmere were newly-promoted last season and did the unthinkable. Can't see it happening this time without Norwood, so staying up is the priority. Predicting somewhere between 12th- 17th.

Reporter/title: Tom Cavilla, Liverpool Echo

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth. Picture: STEVE WALLER Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Club: Wycombe Wanderers

Manager: Gareth Ainsworth

New arrivals: Alex Pattison, Jack Grimmer, Jacob Gardiner-Smith, Giles Phillips, Paul Smyth and Jamie Mascoll, Fred Onyedinma, David Wheeler

Major departures: Paris Cowan-Hall and Michael Harriman were among six to leave over the summer. They were two players who regularly featured but with a sparse budget, Wycombe needed to cut their cloth accordingly.

One to watch: Dominic Gape. He signed a new deal recently which is a huge boost and one which pleasantly surprised many. He is one of the best central midfielders in the division and has fantastic all-round ability.

Expectations for the season: Staying up again would be amazing but with the news over new potential investment, don't be surprised if Wycombe can finish higher than last season.

Reporter/title: Nicholas Tunney, Bucks Free Press