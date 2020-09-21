Town pair named in League One team of week alongside a former Ipswich loanee

Ipswich's second goal scorer Jon Nolan celebrates with a hug from Luke Chambers at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and midfielder Jon Nolan have both been named in the League One team of the week.

The Blues moved to the top of the table thanks to Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers, with a Max Ehmer own goal and then Nolan’s second strike of the season securing all-three points.

The win took Lambert’s men to the top of the embryonic League One table, with six points from two games, with the Town boss and Nolan both honoured for their efforts.

They are joined by representatives from nine other League One sides, with three players coming from the 4-4 draw between Plymouth and AFC Wimbledon.

Joe Pigott scored twice for Wimbledon in that game, with both George Cooper and former Town midfielder Conor Grant joining him in the side after finding the net for the Pilgrims.

Gillingham’s Vadaine Oliver joins Pigott up front, with CJ Hamilton (two goals for Blackpool v Swindon) and Shaun Whalley (one for Shrewsbury against Northampton) making up the rest of the midfield alongside Nolan and Grant.

Portsmouth’s Jack Whatmough and Joe Wright of Doncaster are the central defenders, with Luke O’Nien of Sunderland at right back after scoring in his side’s 2-0 victory at Oxford.

Perhaps ominously for Ipswich, who face Rochdale next weekend, the Greater Manchester club’s goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, is between the sticks following his clean sheet against Portsmouth.

Town midfielder Teddy Bishop was named in last weekend’s team of the week, following his goal in the 2-0 success over Wigan.