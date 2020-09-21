E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town pair named in League One team of week alongside a former Ipswich loanee

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 21 September 2020

Ipswich's second goal scorer Jon Nolan celebrates with a hug from Luke Chambers at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich's second goal scorer Jon Nolan celebrates with a hug from Luke Chambers at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and midfielder Jon Nolan have both been named in the League One team of the week.

The Blues moved to the top of the table thanks to Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Bristol Rovers, with a Max Ehmer own goal and then Nolan’s second strike of the season securing all-three points.

The win took Lambert’s men to the top of the embryonic League One table, with six points from two games, with the Town boss and Nolan both honoured for their efforts.

They are joined by representatives from nine other League One sides, with three players coming from the 4-4 draw between Plymouth and AFC Wimbledon.

Joe Pigott scored twice for Wimbledon in that game, with both George Cooper and former Town midfielder Conor Grant joining him in the side after finding the net for the Pilgrims.

The League One team of the weekThe League One team of the week

Gillingham’s Vadaine Oliver joins Pigott up front, with CJ Hamilton (two goals for Blackpool v Swindon) and Shaun Whalley (one for Shrewsbury against Northampton) making up the rest of the midfield alongside Nolan and Grant.

Portsmouth’s Jack Whatmough and Joe Wright of Doncaster are the central defenders, with Luke O’Nien of Sunderland at right back after scoring in his side’s 2-0 victory at Oxford.

Perhaps ominously for Ipswich, who face Rochdale next weekend, the Greater Manchester club’s goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, is between the sticks following his clean sheet against Portsmouth.

Town midfielder Teddy Bishop was named in last weekend’s team of the week, following his goal in the 2-0 success over Wigan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigate ‘toy gun’ incident involving boy at village shop

Police are investigating an incident in Boxford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police launch witness appeal after two suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft

The toilet block where two separate arson attacks have now taken place. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police called to ‘serious assault’ at non-league football match

Walsham le Willows Sports Club in Summer Road Picture: GOOGLE

Students self-isolating after positive coronavirus test at Suffolk high school

Students at Farlingaye High School have been asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family’s 40-year anguish at disappearance of brother from Felixstowe ferry

Kevin Dundon from Clacton went missing off a ferry bound for Felixstowe 40 years ago and his family are still searching for answers today. Picture: DUNDON FAMILY