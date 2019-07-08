Leiston FC help Futurestars charity by donating old kit

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, left, David Williams, Sportsmed East, who work with Leiston, right and Simon Milton with some of the kit heading to Africa Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Leiston Football Club have handed over their old football kits to the Futurestars Charity, run by former Ipswich Town star Simon Milton.

Futurestars is an education-through-sports programme that offers weekly sports coaching sessions, run by qualified coaches, to underprivileged children in Tema, Ghana, and Lomé, Togo.

Milton is charity director, while former Town man Titus Bramble is an Ambassador and lead coach, while former Blue, Terry Butcher, is also a patron.

"We take kit out to Africa in 20ft-containers, I'm off to Togo soon," Milton said.

"We take boxes of kit out there and teams like Leiston donate it when it is no use to them.

"Arsenal and Ipswich Town have also donated old kit. We are so grateful to all who donate.

"There are other local businesses, like the Co-op who do much for us as well."

www.futurestarscharity.org.uk