The Speedway Podcast: Mark Loram & Chris Louis.... 'A life on the shale'

Mark Loram and Chris Louis Archant

Former speedway aces MARK LORAM & CHRIS LOUIS join MIKE BACON for a special podcast.

Join host MIKE BACON for a special podcast as he catches up with two of Britain's finest-ever speedway riders.

MARK LORAM and CHRIS LOUIS came through the sport together, both became World Champions, British Champions, Grand Prix stars, as well as gracing the tracks of Britain throughout their illustrious careers.

From their early days at Hackney together, through to how they see the sport today, Mark and Chris tell us all.

The pressure of racing in Poland, that Witches great team of 1998, favourite and least favourite tracks, bikes, today's riders and much, much more..... it's a look back and a look forward.

So, sit back and enjoy two of the sport's true racers in conversation.