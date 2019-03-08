Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Speedway Podcast: Mark Loram & Chris Louis.... 'A life on the shale'

PUBLISHED: 11:19 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 20 June 2019

Mark Loram and Chris Louis

Mark Loram and Chris Louis

Archant

Former speedway aces MARK LORAM & CHRIS LOUIS join MIKE BACON for a special podcast.

Join host MIKE BACON for a special podcast as he catches up with two of Britain's finest-ever speedway riders.

MARK LORAM and CHRIS LOUIS came through the sport together, both became World Champions, British Champions, Grand Prix stars, as well as gracing the tracks of Britain throughout their illustrious careers.

You may also want to watch:

From their early days at Hackney together, through to how they see the sport today, Mark and Chris tell us all.

The pressure of racing in Poland, that Witches great team of 1998, favourite and least favourite tracks, bikes, today's riders and much, much more..... it's a look back and a look forward.

So, sit back and enjoy two of the sport's true racers in conversation.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Campaign for skate park in memory of Ben Wragge ‘making progress’

A project to build a skate park in memory of Suffolk schoolboy Ben Wragge is 'making progress' Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich Holocaust survivor to share horrors of Auschwitz with town students

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Challenging start, nights under the lights and potential rearrangements – A look at Ipswich Town’s 2019/20 fixture list

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures have been revealed. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists