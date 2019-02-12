Jammers cruise to victory at AFC Sudbury to move into second spot

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

AFC Sudbury 1 Maldon & Tiptree 5

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AFC Sudbury striker, Phil Kelly, in action during the Bostik North clash against high-flying Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury striker, Phil Kelly, in action during the Bostik North clash against high-flying Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Maldon & Tiptree moved into second spot, in the Bostik North table, thanks to a comprehensive away win at a very youthful AFC Sudbury tonight.

Jorome Slew put the Jammers 2-0 up, and although Tom Maycock gave Sudbury hope with a 39th minute goal, the Essex visitors scored either side of the break to ensure victory, before Eddie-Louis Dsane added a late fifth.

Wayne Brown’s men have now won six of their last seven league games, to leapfrog Heybridge Swifts into second, although they remain nine points behind runaway leaders Bowers & Pitsea.

AFC Sudbury played some pretty football, but they found the Jammers in deadly form in front of goal, whenever they were presented with a chance.

Maldon & Tiptree defender Jack Cawley clears his line during the Bostik North clash at AFc Sudbury. Picture: CARL MARSTON Maldon & Tiptree defender Jack Cawley clears his line during the Bostik North clash at AFc Sudbury. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The busy Ben Hunter had a chance to give the home side the lead in the 12th minute, but he blasted over the top from close-in.

The hosts continued to press, and Phil Kelly drove narrowly over in the 16th minute, only for an mistake to allow the Jammers to break the deadlock just three minutes later.

Ben Hammett lost possession in the middle of the park and Laste Dombaxe made the most of it to set up Slew, who made room for himself before directing a low shot into the far corner of the net.

AFC had a chance to equalise on 34 minutes, but Issac Skubich’s effort ballooned over the bar.

The Jammers made them pay by doubling their lead just two minutes later, thanks to a spectacular 30-yarder from Slew. His shot-out-of-the-blue somehow flew into the top corner of the net despite keeper Walker getting both hands to the ball.

Mark Morsley’s young side halved the deficit in the 39th minute. Kelly’s initial shot rebounded off a defender and dropped for Maycock, who swept home in style from 10 yards out.

But the Jammers restored their two-goal lead just two minutes later, from a corner. Sudbury had chances to clear their lines in a mad goalmouth scramble but the ball ricocheted in off keeper Walker, from Jack Cawley’s effort.

The Essex side bossed the second half and another superb solo goal, this time from substitute Oluwatobi Coker, made it 4-1 in the 52nd minute. Coker’s stunning 25-yarder, from the right edge of the box, flew into the roof of the net to make the points safe. Fellow sub Dsane headed home the fifth from close-in in the 84th minute.

Squads

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, Bennett, Crane, Hammett, Grimwood, Altintop, Hunter, Harris, Kelly (sub Blackwell, 79), Skubich (sub Hayes, 83), Maycock. Unused subs: Coakley, Hanson, Dettmar.

MALDON & TIPTREE: McNamara, Girldestone, Briggs, Dark, Cawley, Roast, Ngamvoulou (sub Anderson, 46), Dombaxe, Hope (sub Dsane, 63), Slew, Awotwi (sub Coker, 46).

Attendance: 184