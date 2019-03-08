Mayhew bags a brace as Stow see off Thetford

Stowmarket Town hotshot Josh Mayhew celebrates one of his two strikes in their 3-1 win at Thetford Town. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Thurlow Premier Thetford Town 1 Stowmarket Town 3 Stowmarket Town continued their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win away at Thetford Town completing a third victory on the spin, writes Alex Moss.

Stow's Josh Mayhew looks to shoot against Thetford. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Stow's Josh Mayhew looks to shoot against Thetford. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Stow’s top goalscorer Josh Mayhew scored twice to move on to 23 goals for the season, while Scott Chaplin grabbed the third to put the Old Gold and Blacks 3-0 up by half-time.

Valter Rocha pulled one back for Thetford late on, but all the damage had been done in the first half, as Stow made it nine games without a defeat in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Luke Read had the ball in the Thetford net after 21 minutes, but his goal was ruled out by the linesman’s flag. However, the breakthrough did come five minutes later, when Ollie Canfer sent Mayhew through on goal, and the Stow striker made no mistake in finishing past Will Viner, the Thetford goalkeeper.

Mayhew doubled his account for the afternoon on 33 minutes, converting from the spot after Chaplin had been fouled in the box by Teimo Rocha. Chaplin then got on the scoresheet himself with a clever back heel into the corner three minutes later to make it 3-0.

Late on in the first half, Quevin Castro saw an effort hit the bar for the home side, while midway through the second half Thetford hit the woodwork again, Elliot Gibson’s free kick striking the frame of the Stow goal.

Sam Bond scored from the rebound but his celebrations were cut shot by the linesman, who flagged for offside, and with 12 minutes to go the Thetford captain was given his marching orders, a straight red card to leave his side to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

But despite being a man lighter, Thetford finished strongly and denied Stow back-to-back clean sheets. Rocha, the Premier Division’s leading goalscorer, fired in his 24th goal of the campaign, finishing well after being picked out by substitute Harry Hutt with four minutes to go.

With the top three all winning, Stow remain in fourth place in the Premier Division with seven games left to play.