Matchday Live: Lambert's men bid to reclaim top spot at MK Dons

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons at Stadium MK this evening. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against MK Dons this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Blues head into this game on the back of last weekend's 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

The point at Portman Road moved the Blues up to second in the table behind new leaders Coventry, but they could move back to the top of the table with three points.

They face an MK side who were promoted from League Two last season and go into the game full of confidence, following an impressive weekend victory at Blackpool.

Paul Lambert could make changes this evening as they face their second of three games in just eight days, with more expected at the weekend when they head to Gillingham.

Follow the game live with us here.