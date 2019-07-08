Opinion

A Scott Nicholls tattoo and pretending to be 'Donk'. More of your favourite Witches 1-7

The joy of winning for the Witches..... Picture: Steve Waller www.StephenWaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Your favourite-ever Witches 1-7 is proving popular. Here are another selection sent to MIKE BACON.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Witches on parade at Peterborough in 2014, with the current team boss Ritchie Hawkins, front right..... Picture: Steve Waller The Witches on parade at Peterborough in 2014, with the current team boss Ritchie Hawkins, front right..... Picture: Steve Waller

Welcome to more of your favourite-ever Witches 1-7s.

You really have enjoyed this feature.

So, let's 'tapes-up' a few more, as we say in speedway - I think!

Starting firstly with ALAN RUDLAND.

Hi Mike, loving reading all these 1-7 Witches teams. Here's mine.

Two Ipswich Speedway legends, father and son.... John Louis with son Chris during a pre season practice session at Foxhall Stadium, in February 1980. How many races did they win for the Witches in all their years racing for the team? Photo: DAVE KINDRED Two Ipswich Speedway legends, father and son.... John Louis with son Chris during a pre season practice session at Foxhall Stadium, in February 1980. How many races did they win for the Witches in all their years racing for the team? Photo: DAVE KINDRED

1. John Louis: Mr Ipswich Speedway, what more do I need to say? My dad used to tell me that he used to be unbeatable at Foxhall back in the day.

2. Tony Rickardsson: What a professional and what a rider. Six times world champ, I remember wanting to have one of his motorhomes when I grew up!

3. Chris Louis (Captain): He is Ipswich Speedway through and through, followed his whole career and, after meeting him once when I was a boy, is the reason I love this sport.

4. Billy Sanders: Was my mum's favourite rider (along with JL) and one heck of a rider. Tragic loss to the club and speedway.

5. Scott Nicholls: My home town hero, always gives 110% and I've even got him tattooed on my arm!

6. Mark Loram: Another world champ, who always rode the boards at Foxhall. Watched many races with him on the outside line and Chris Louis on the inside.

Scott Nicholls & Jeremy Doncaster. Picture STEPHEN WALLER. Scott Nicholls & Jeremy Doncaster. Picture STEPHEN WALLER.

7. Jeremy Doncaster: My earliest memory of speedway was running against my brother on imaginary bikes and I pretended to be Donk, I even had a badge with his face on it!

Reserves: Tomas Gollob, Jarek Hampel, Danny King and Darren Fitch (Darren was mainly a second half racer but was also my postman. I chased him on his round to get my first speedway autograph!)

Next up it's ALEC PIPE

1. John Louis: As young witches fans in the 70s we could'nt wait to watch the Witches and in particular Tiger Louis. We were in his fan club and idolised him.

2. Chris Louis: As soon as my sons were old enough I took them to Foxhall and they idolised Chris just like I had his dad.

The late Billy Sanders, pictured with former Ipswich Star speedway writer Elvin King. This was one of the last pictures of Billy before he sadly took his own life. The late Billy Sanders, pictured with former Ipswich Star speedway writer Elvin King. This was one of the last pictures of Billy before he sadly took his own life.

3. Tony Rickardsson: Loved watching him in that 1998 team he truly was a superb rider and I told my sons they probably would'nt see another rider as good as him at Foxhall.

4. Scott Nicholls: Another rider from the super 1998 team. He always rides with so much passion especially when he rode for the Witches.

5. Dennis Sigalos: We were gutted when John Louis left but Dennis and John Cook started a new exciting period for the Witches.

6. Mark Loram: One of the most exciting English riders ever. What a pity he couldn't gate consistently. Loved watching his races against Chris during their heyday period.

7. Mike Lanham: Another rider who could'nt gate but as kids we loved watching the bonus point king flying round the boards and getting 5 1 s - usually with Billy Sanders.

Reserves: Billy Sanders, Tomasz Gollob, Tony Davey and Jeremy Doncaster.

And now for PAUL WOOLNOUGH'S favourite team.

= 1.Dennis Sigalos and John Cook (Am I allowed to have a shared No.1?): It was 1981 and a little piece of California ended up in Suffolk. Silky-smooth Sigalos and 'Cowboy' Cook. What astute business by John Berry.

3.Tony Davey: Overshadowed by John Louis and Billy Sanders a bit but a great team man and fans' favourite all the same.

4.Tomasz Gollob: 'The Dark Warrior'. Board-scraper extraordinaire. I still can't believe he rode for us.

5.Billy Sanders: I never saw him in his youth but I saw him at his best.

Popular Witches: Danny King, Hans Andersen and Chris Louis. Popular Witches: Danny King, Hans Andersen and Chris Louis.

6.Tim Hunt: My very first favourite rider. A hard rider who never gave up. I still have my autographed photo I bought from the track shop.

7.Preben Eriksen: Another hard rider who wasn't afraid to mix it. A dirty begger but he was our dirty begger!

Reserves: Nigel Flatman, Richard Knight, Robert Miskowiak and Ben Howe

And finally, (for now) a few more:

ADRIAN MURTON: 1 Billy Sanders, 2 Dennis Sigalos, 3 Tony Richardson, 4 Tomasz Gollob, 5 Jarek Hampel, 6 Colin Cook and 7 John Louis.

The 'Cowboy' John Cook, what an entertainer he was at Foxhall Photo: DAVE KINDRED The 'Cowboy' John Cook, what an entertainer he was at Foxhall Photo: DAVE KINDRED

LEE HAMMOND: 1 Tony Rickardsson, 2 Dennis Sigalos, 3 Tomasz Gollob, 4 Mark Loram, 5 John Cook, 6 Armando Castagna and 7 Jarek Hampel. Res: Jeremy Doncaster, Chris Louis and Alan Mogridge.

LEE BLOOM: 1 Dennis Sigalos (my idol growing up), 2 Preben Eriksen, 3 John Cook, 4 Hans Andersen, 5 Mark Loram, 6 Chris Louis, 7 Jeremy Doncaster.