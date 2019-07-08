A Scott Nicholls tattoo and pretending to be 'Donk'. More of your favourite Witches 1-7
Your favourite-ever Witches 1-7 is proving popular. Here are another selection sent to MIKE BACON.
Welcome to more of your favourite-ever Witches 1-7s.
You really have enjoyed this feature.
So, let's 'tapes-up' a few more, as we say in speedway - I think!
Starting firstly with ALAN RUDLAND.
Hi Mike, loving reading all these 1-7 Witches teams. Here's mine.
1. John Louis: Mr Ipswich Speedway, what more do I need to say? My dad used to tell me that he used to be unbeatable at Foxhall back in the day.
2. Tony Rickardsson: What a professional and what a rider. Six times world champ, I remember wanting to have one of his motorhomes when I grew up!
3. Chris Louis (Captain): He is Ipswich Speedway through and through, followed his whole career and, after meeting him once when I was a boy, is the reason I love this sport.
4. Billy Sanders: Was my mum's favourite rider (along with JL) and one heck of a rider. Tragic loss to the club and speedway.
5. Scott Nicholls: My home town hero, always gives 110% and I've even got him tattooed on my arm!
6. Mark Loram: Another world champ, who always rode the boards at Foxhall. Watched many races with him on the outside line and Chris Louis on the inside.
7. Jeremy Doncaster: My earliest memory of speedway was running against my brother on imaginary bikes and I pretended to be Donk, I even had a badge with his face on it!
Reserves: Tomas Gollob, Jarek Hampel, Danny King and Darren Fitch (Darren was mainly a second half racer but was also my postman. I chased him on his round to get my first speedway autograph!)
Next up it's ALEC PIPE
1. John Louis: As young witches fans in the 70s we could'nt wait to watch the Witches and in particular Tiger Louis. We were in his fan club and idolised him.
2. Chris Louis: As soon as my sons were old enough I took them to Foxhall and they idolised Chris just like I had his dad.
3. Tony Rickardsson: Loved watching him in that 1998 team he truly was a superb rider and I told my sons they probably would'nt see another rider as good as him at Foxhall.
4. Scott Nicholls: Another rider from the super 1998 team. He always rides with so much passion especially when he rode for the Witches.
5. Dennis Sigalos: We were gutted when John Louis left but Dennis and John Cook started a new exciting period for the Witches.
6. Mark Loram: One of the most exciting English riders ever. What a pity he couldn't gate consistently. Loved watching his races against Chris during their heyday period.
7. Mike Lanham: Another rider who could'nt gate but as kids we loved watching the bonus point king flying round the boards and getting 5 1 s - usually with Billy Sanders.
Reserves: Billy Sanders, Tomasz Gollob, Tony Davey and Jeremy Doncaster.
And now for PAUL WOOLNOUGH'S favourite team.
= 1.Dennis Sigalos and John Cook (Am I allowed to have a shared No.1?): It was 1981 and a little piece of California ended up in Suffolk. Silky-smooth Sigalos and 'Cowboy' Cook. What astute business by John Berry.
3.Tony Davey: Overshadowed by John Louis and Billy Sanders a bit but a great team man and fans' favourite all the same.
4.Tomasz Gollob: 'The Dark Warrior'. Board-scraper extraordinaire. I still can't believe he rode for us.
5.Billy Sanders: I never saw him in his youth but I saw him at his best.
6.Tim Hunt: My very first favourite rider. A hard rider who never gave up. I still have my autographed photo I bought from the track shop.
7.Preben Eriksen: Another hard rider who wasn't afraid to mix it. A dirty begger but he was our dirty begger!
Reserves: Nigel Flatman, Richard Knight, Robert Miskowiak and Ben Howe
And finally, (for now) a few more:
ADRIAN MURTON: 1 Billy Sanders, 2 Dennis Sigalos, 3 Tony Richardson, 4 Tomasz Gollob, 5 Jarek Hampel, 6 Colin Cook and 7 John Louis.
LEE HAMMOND: 1 Tony Rickardsson, 2 Dennis Sigalos, 3 Tomasz Gollob, 4 Mark Loram, 5 John Cook, 6 Armando Castagna and 7 Jarek Hampel. Res: Jeremy Doncaster, Chris Louis and Alan Mogridge.
LEE BLOOM: 1 Dennis Sigalos (my idol growing up), 2 Preben Eriksen, 3 John Cook, 4 Hans Andersen, 5 Mark Loram, 6 Chris Louis, 7 Jeremy Doncaster.