Needham drawn with non-league big boys in FA Trophy last eight

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:59 PM February 14, 2022
At the final whistle Keiran Morphew ran half the length of the pitch to celebrate with Needham goalscorer Luke Ingram

At the final whistle Keiran Morphew ran half the length of the pitch to celebrate with Needham goalscorer Luke Ingram after victory against Dartford - Credit: Paul Voller

Needham Market have been drawn to face National League leaders Stockport County in the last eight of the FA Trophy. 

The Suffolk side have been the story of the season in the competition and have reached the quarter-finals by knocking out Margate, Wealdstone and Yeovil, before beating Dartford on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering tie. 

Kevin Horlock’s Needham, who play at step three of the non-league pyramid, will now take on a side packed with professional experience who will be hoping to return to the EFL for next season. 

Stockport top the National League table on goal difference, sitting level on points with a Chesterfield side now managed by former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook. 

Elsewhere in the competition, Bromley take on Solihull Moors, Notts County host Wrexham and Dagenham & Redbridge face York City. 

The quarter-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of March 12. 

FA Trophy quarter-final draw: Bromley v Solihull Moors, Needham Market v Stockport County, Notts County v Wrexham, Dagenham & Redbridge v York City 

