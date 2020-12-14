Non-league latest: Bleak outlook for leagues, plus Needham at Gloucester City in FA Trophy

Published: 3:51 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 10:58 PM December 14, 2020

Needham Market fans enjoyed returning to Bloomfields to see their side beat Leiston on Saturday, and so book a trip to Gloucester City on Tuesday night. But their Southern League is no nearer returning to action - Credit: Carl Marston

The return of the Trident Leagues looks further away than ever, with the news that London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will be entering Tier 3 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There seems no prospect of Suffolk's leading non-league clubs returning to league action before the new year, at the very earliest, with even more clubs being severely impacted by the new tier announcements since the recent vote, by the 224 clubs, to continue to 'pause' the league season.

Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United are all currently left frustrated by the suspension of the Isthmian League, as are Needham Market, Leiston and Lowestoft Town in their Step 3 Southern League Premier Central.

League matches have not been played since the start of lockdown 2 at the beginning of November.

A local-based Festive Football Festival, featuring Suffolk's top six non-league teams had been planned over the Christmas period, but Bury and Lowestoft have chosen not to take part, while Needham Market are still going strong in the FA Trophy.

Meanwhile, Needham Market manager, Kevin Horlock, is backing his side to cause a possible upset at high-flying Gloucester City in the FA Trophy this evening.

The Marketmen will go into this second round tie as the big underdogs, after undertaking a long journey (round trip of 400 miles) into Gloucestershire to take on the leaders of National League North.

Yet Horlock believes his side have a fighting chance of getting a result, following on from Saturday's 2-1 home win over Suffolk rivals Leiston in the first round proper stage of the competition.

"We really want to go to Gloucester for this game, and who knows? We could cause an upset," insisted Horlock.

FA Trophy action from the weekend as Needham Market threaten during their 2-1 home win over Leiston. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL - Credit: HANNAH PARNELL

"It's quite a journey, and we will be up against a team from the level above (Step 2), but I'm glad a little bit, because this match gives us a chance to show what we can do, on a stage where we want to be.

"This club is moving forward.

"I would back us against anybody, on our day. So if Gloucester have an off day, or they underestimate us, then we have got a chance.

"We have nothing to lose. It's a free hit and we may surprise a few people, and that might eventually lead us to getting a few more fans through the turnstiles.

"All in all, I'm really looking forward to it, because I think I have players in my team who can play at the level above. The players are all fit and able.

"It's a good set-up at Gloucester, so it will be a good test for us," added Horlock.

Gloucester City have won eight of their first 13 league games to sit on top of the National League North in what is a landmark season for them.

They returned to their Meadow Park home earlier this season, after a 13-year absence due to severe flooding which destroyed the old stadium in 2007. It has been rebuilt, with a 3G pitch raised high above the site of the old stadium.

Needham, meanwhile, have not played in their league since the season was 'paused' before lockdown 2 kicked in, in early November.

They are second in the Southern League Premier Central, level on points with leaders Coalvil Town after seven matches.

Tonight marks the first-ever time that Needham Market will have graced the second round proper of the FA Trophy.

