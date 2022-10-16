Brilliant Needham make history by reaching first round of FA Cup

Match Report

Needham Market players celebrate beating Maidstone United to reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time ever - Credit: Ben Pooley

Needham Market made history by reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time ever after beating Maidstone United 1-0 at Bloomfields.

It was a breath-taking performance from Kevin Horlock’s side to beat a team who play two levels higher in the pyramid, and they will await tomorrow night's draw (7pm on BBC Two) with excited anticipation.

A ninth minute goal from Luke Ingram settled the tie, but the home side could have wrapped up proceedings in the second half as a couple of gilt-edged opportunities went begging.

Needham Market players react at the final whistle after beating Maidstone in the FA Cup - Credit: Ben Pooley

Maidstone put in a strong late rally, and might have levelled, but for fine defensive work and keeper Marcus Garnham’s commanding positional display.

The Marketmen gave an inspirational performance throughout, one for which the visitors had little answer, and they slipped on the proverbial banana skin.

The visiting keeper Yusuf Mersin was quickly in action stopping Hugh Cullum’s close range effort, but had no answer in the ninth minute when Ingram prodded home a cross from the left close in at the far post.

Needham Market players celebrate Luke Ingram's strike in their historic FA Cup win over Maidstone - Credit: Ben Pooley

The visiting side lacked imagination in repeatedly dispatching long balls, but the defence were well served centrally by Daniel Morphew, and Hugh Cullum deputising for the injured captain Kieran Morphew.

However, the home side conceded three free kicks in a dangerous area, and one a rasping shot 20 yards out from Regan Booty struck a post with Garnham well beaten.

With the half-time whistle looming the Suffolk side almost extended their lead when Ross Crane dispatched a great effort from the right that beat Mersin, but struck the far post.

Needham Market fans and players celebrate after making FA Cup history - Credit: Ben Pooley

As expected Maidstone upped their pace and showed a greater desire, but they had not anticipated the renowned cup fighting capabilities of the Marketmen, showing spirit, resilience and character, and for all the visitors' more offensive play they could not force a way through.

However, the final moments - including six minutes of injury time - were increasingly agonising for home supporters in the 477-strong crowd as a series of corners and crosses tested the defence, and where Garnham particularly excelled.

It was a superb team performance that was a great credit to the club, and Suffolk football, as a tie in the first round proper beckons - with both Ipswich Town and Colchester United also in the hat.

Luke Ingram scores Needham Market's winner in their famous FA Cup victory over Maidstone United - Credit: Ben Pooley



