Match Report
Brilliant Needham make history by reaching first round of FA Cup
John Campany
- Credit: Ben Pooley
Needham Market made history by reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time ever after beating Maidstone United 1-0 at Bloomfields.
It was a breath-taking performance from Kevin Horlock’s side to beat a team who play two levels higher in the pyramid, and they will await tomorrow night's draw (7pm on BBC Two) with excited anticipation.
A ninth minute goal from Luke Ingram settled the tie, but the home side could have wrapped up proceedings in the second half as a couple of gilt-edged opportunities went begging.
Maidstone put in a strong late rally, and might have levelled, but for fine defensive work and keeper Marcus Garnham’s commanding positional display.
The Marketmen gave an inspirational performance throughout, one for which the visitors had little answer, and they slipped on the proverbial banana skin.
The visiting keeper Yusuf Mersin was quickly in action stopping Hugh Cullum’s close range effort, but had no answer in the ninth minute when Ingram prodded home a cross from the left close in at the far post.
The visiting side lacked imagination in repeatedly dispatching long balls, but the defence were well served centrally by Daniel Morphew, and Hugh Cullum deputising for the injured captain Kieran Morphew.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded
- 2 Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover
- 3 'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best
- 4 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
- 5 Four arrested after being caught metal detecting at historic monument
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Lincoln loss
- 7 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln
- 8 9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022
- 9 First homes at 368-property edge-of-town development for sale
- 10 Investigations continue after mobility scooter drink drive crash
However, the home side conceded three free kicks in a dangerous area, and one a rasping shot 20 yards out from Regan Booty struck a post with Garnham well beaten.
With the half-time whistle looming the Suffolk side almost extended their lead when Ross Crane dispatched a great effort from the right that beat Mersin, but struck the far post.
As expected Maidstone upped their pace and showed a greater desire, but they had not anticipated the renowned cup fighting capabilities of the Marketmen, showing spirit, resilience and character, and for all the visitors' more offensive play they could not force a way through.
However, the final moments - including six minutes of injury time - were increasingly agonising for home supporters in the 477-strong crowd as a series of corners and crosses tested the defence, and where Garnham particularly excelled.
It was a superb team performance that was a great credit to the club, and Suffolk football, as a tie in the first round proper beckons - with both Ipswich Town and Colchester United also in the hat.