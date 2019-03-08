E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Witches' play-off clash at Poole is OFF... new dates announced

PUBLISHED: 20:51 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:59 22 September 2019

Chris Harris tries the inside run on Nico Covatti when Poole and Ipswich lasst met. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches' play-off clashes with Poole Pirates have new dates.

Ipswich were due to travel to Dorset on Monday night (23rd) but due to the poor weather forecast on the south coast, the away leg has been moved to this Thursday with the return fixture at Foxhall now taking place on Saturday, September 28..

The other semi-final will be contested between the Swindon Robins and the Wolverhampton Wolves.

Wolverhampton's home leg will be on Monday 30th September before they head to the Abbey Stadium on Thursday 3rd October.

The final will take place over two legs the following week on Monday 7th October and Thursday 10th October.

All play-off fixtures will also be live on BT Sport but make sure you don't miss a big night for the town at Foxhall next Saturday.

