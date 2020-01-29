Exclusive

Striker Jackson close to signing new Ipswich Town contract

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson is close to signing a new contract with the club, we understand.

The former Accrington Stanley man is on nine goals for the season, having netted four in his debut campaign following his move for an initial £1.6million in the summer of 2018.

His Ipswich contract is currently due to expire at the end of next season, but discussions have been ongoing as the club looks to reward a player whose good form has seen him become a central figure for Paul Lambert's side.

As well as his nine goals, the most recent of which was an impressive winner at Tranmere, Jackson has six assists to his name, with only two players (Liam Feeney of Blackpool and Burton's Scott Fraser) providing more in League One this season.

His contract extension could potentially make him the longest-contracted player at the club, with a host of players, including Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden, having deals which currently expire in the summer of 2022.

The vast majority of Ipswich Town contracts include a club option to extend contracts by a further 12 months.

Jackson, who became a father for the first time before Christmas, is second in the Ipswich Town scoring charts to James Norwood, with the former Tranmere man on 10 goals for the season.

TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

Season loan: Norris, Garbutt

2020: Skuse, Edwards, Dozzell, Keane, Rowe, Roberts, McGavin, Dobra, Clements

2021: Chambers, Sears, Judge, Holy, Jackson, Wilson, Nsiala, Nolan, Bishop, Donacien, Huws, El Mizouni, Cotter, Nydam, Folami, Morris, Drinan, Wright, Przybek, Andoh, Gibbs, Z.Brown, K.Brown

2022: Woolfenden, Downes, Norwood, Vincent-Young, Lankester, Kenlock, Ndaba, Crowe