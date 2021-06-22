New AFC Sudbury bosses: 'We're not here to make up the numbers'

Video

Published: 8:53 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 8:57 AM June 22, 2021

New AFC Sudbury joint managers Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) pictured alongside chairman Andrew Long at the club Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury) - Credit: Steve Screech

New joint AFC Sudbury bosses, Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews say they are both ambitious and 'not here to make up the numbers' as they take over the helm at KIng's Marsh Stadium.

Former Stowmarket Town boss Andrews links up with Harrop in a new management team that has taken over at the Isthmian North club after Mark Morsley left last week.

"The set-up speaks for itself," said Andrews, who managed more than 300 games for Stow and guided them to their first-ever promotion after winning the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in 2017. It was Stow’s first league title in 66 years.

"The academy is second to none, this is why Angelo and I are so excited. There is so much right going on on and off the pitch.

"When we had a meeting with the chairman, what impressed us most was his openness and honesty. For me it will be nice to engage with the fans, play good football and build on what's been going on here the last few years.

"We are both winners and not here to make up the numbers."

Harrop, who had a spell as a player with AFC Sudbury before starting out in management with Stanway Rovers in 2013, was part of Andrews' Stowmarket midfield for their first season at Step 5 in 2017/18.

"It's nice to work with Rick again," he said.

"I was lucky enough to play for the club under David Batch. For a living I work with academies and youth players, so for me and Rick it's an opportunity we couldn't turn down.

"It's such a professionally-run club. I can't wait to star and bring a lift to the fans and players."

Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said he was delighted to put the pair in charge of the club's first team.

"We had 28 good applications which says something about the club which made the process difficult," he said.

"To summarise it we were looking for someone to put a smile back on people's faces and be a unifying character across all levels and aspects of the club. And these two came across as exactly what we were all looking for."

Morsley left last week and in a statement said: "Having had a period where I had some issues around the way the club was being run, those differences for me have become irreconcilable and it was time for me to go."

