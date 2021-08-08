Suffolk non-league game abandoned after 'racial comment'
- Credit: Archant
A Thurlow Nunn Division One South non-league game in Suffolk was abandoned yesterday after accusations of a 'racial comment' to a player.
Ipswich Wanderers were playing London-based Brimsdown FC at Humber Doucy Lane when the game was called off just after half-time.
In a tweet Brimsdown said one of their players was subjected to a 'racial comment' from an away fan (correcting original tweet to say 'home team fan') - and with that the team walked off. Brimsdown said they did not hold the home team responsible.
Wanderers chairman Stephen Boyle said: "Ipswich Wanderers is one of the most multi-racial clubs in Suffolk.
"We are a club of huge diversity as are the clubs who also play at Humber Doucy Lane. We do not condone racism in any form and will co-operate fully with any enquiry."
An enquiry that will obviously take place.
