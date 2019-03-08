Non-League podcast: Tips for the titles, Sin bins, penalty takers and so much more
PUBLISHED: 12:25 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 August 2019
Archant
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for another Non-League podcast episode.
With guests this week including Brantham boss Michael Brothers, Woodbridge Town's Ben Garnham and Ipswich Wanderers joint boss James Buckle.
Lots of chat about who is going to win what! Sin Bin, penalty takers, the season starting too early... Or late! Commitment, holidays and plenty of fun chat.
Also. Did you know the NLP pod is big in Belgium! Unbelievable Jeff!