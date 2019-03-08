Non-League Podcast.... Suffolk & Ipswich League Special.... And the title will go to...?

Kenny Kennedy, Dave Vincent and Andy Perkins Archant

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are back for an SIL Special in this week's Non-League Podcast. Plenty of debate...

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a Suffolk & Ipswich League special this week, featuring Claydon boss Kenny Kennedy, Benhall St Mary 'keeper, Andy Perkins and former Archant Sports writer and still running the line, Dave Vincent.

_ Sin Bins

You may also want to watch:

_ Rolling Subs

_ Who will win the SIL

_ Focus on other clubs

_ Shearer or Wright?

And much more, great opinionated debate. Enjoy your non-league