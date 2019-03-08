E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:49 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 09 August 2019

Kenny Kennedy, Dave Vincent and Andy Perkins

Kenny Kennedy, Dave Vincent and Andy Perkins

Archant

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are back for an SIL Special in this week's Non-League Podcast. Plenty of debate...

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a Suffolk & Ipswich League special this week, featuring Claydon boss Kenny Kennedy, Benhall St Mary 'keeper, Andy Perkins and former Archant Sports writer and still running the line, Dave Vincent.

_ Sin Bins

_ Rolling Subs

_ Who will win the SIL

_ Focus on other clubs

_ Shearer or Wright?

And much more, great opinionated debate. Enjoy your non-league

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Outstanding' school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Non-League Podcast.... Suffolk & Ipswich League Special.... And the title will go to...?

Kenny Kennedy, Dave Vincent and Andy Perkins
