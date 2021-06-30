Non-league clubs can show pay-per-view games live

Breaking

Published: 2:19 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 2:33 PM June 30, 2021

Southern League action at Leiston, who could show their games live - Credit: Paul Voller

The Southern Football League has signed a multi-year Media Rights deal to broadcast its 82 clubs matches live globally online.

In a ground-breaking Media Rights deal the clubs in tiers seven and eight of English football will take control of their own broadcasting, that's tiers three and four of the non-league pyramid.

In Suffolk, this will include Leiston, Needham Market and Lowestoft, who all play at tier three in the Southern League.

Bloomfields, home of Needham Market

The league level agreement provides clubs with the means to host hybrid football matches and broadcast pay-per-view games live online, subject to FIFA regulations. League officials said the deal will make its matches more accessible to supporters.

The deal breaks the traditional broadcasting monopoly of major TV companies and gives the lower-league clubs the power to broadcast matches live. The Media Rights partnership with disruptive tech company TicketCo Media Services is designed to help the 82 clubs increase fan engagement, develop their own digital strategies and drive commercial revenue.

Southern Football League Ignites Media Rights Revolution Southern League sign Media Rights deal to make semi-professional football available online for supporters. Read More on our website at https://t.co/nstv3YHi1V pic.twitter.com/JlYzG4WBYX — The Pitching In Southern Football League (@SouthernLeague1) June 30, 2021

Terry Barratt, Chairman of the Southern Football League said: “The Southern Football League are pleased to have reached a Media Agreement with TicketCo. They are a global player and have the expertise that will enable our clubs to screen games to a high level.

“I am excited at the prospect of our clubs screening matches which will enable supporters worldwide to watch at an acceptable price. We look forward to a long-term business relationship with the company and to assist our member clubs in providing a beneficial service to its supporters”.

David Kenny, Head of Global Partnerships at TicketCo Media Services said: “This Media Rights deal makes online broadcasting available to clubs regardless of size and helps bring football back to the people.

“Via our technology, leagues and clubs now have ownership of their own broadcasting via our hybrid revolution."

TicketCo Media Services has offices in Norway, UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. In the UK it has partnerships with several football clubs including Kilmarnock, Solihull Moors, Eastleigh, AFC Telford and Oxford City. .

The platforms’ technology is compatible with Android and iOS devices and enables clubs to promote offers on food, drink and merchandise in advance of events. The online broadcasting service can be enjoyed on any device.

