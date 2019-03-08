Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 22 July 2019

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell is the subject of transfer interest from rivals Norwich City, we understand.

Andre Dozzell featured in the first half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLSAndre Dozzell featured in the first half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

The homegrown midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, has been tracked by Premier League clubs since bursting onto the scene in 2016, scoring on his debut as a 16-year-old at Sheffield Wednesday to emulate his father Jason.

Brighton are understood to have shown interest earlier this summer, with Norwich now understood to be keen to bring him to Carrow Road following their promotion to the Premier League this summer.

MORE: Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

It's understood talks have been held between the two East Anglian rivals, with no official bid made at this stage.

Andre Dozzell in action during this weekend's pre-season friendly against Paderborn. Picture: ROSS HALLSAndre Dozzell in action during this weekend's pre-season friendly against Paderborn. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues hold the option to extend Dozzell's current terms by a further year, while general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill recently said the club are working on new deals for those with expiring contracts this summer.

Dozzell has impressed during pre-season for Paul Lambert's men, sitting in a deep-lying midfield role which has allowed him to link play to the Blues' strikers.

But he's struggled for gametime since returning from a cruciate knee ligament injury, suffered on the opening day of the 2017/18 season.

The England youth international, capped to Under 20 level, has made 33 Ipswich appearances, scoring twice.

