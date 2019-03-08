Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City
PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 22 July 2019
Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell is the subject of transfer interest from rivals Norwich City, we understand.
The homegrown midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, has been tracked by Premier League clubs since bursting onto the scene in 2016, scoring on his debut as a 16-year-old at Sheffield Wednesday to emulate his father Jason.
Brighton are understood to have shown interest earlier this summer, with Norwich now understood to be keen to bring him to Carrow Road following their promotion to the Premier League this summer.
It's understood talks have been held between the two East Anglian rivals, with no official bid made at this stage.
The Blues hold the option to extend Dozzell's current terms by a further year, while general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill recently said the club are working on new deals for those with expiring contracts this summer.
Dozzell has impressed during pre-season for Paul Lambert's men, sitting in a deep-lying midfield role which has allowed him to link play to the Blues' strikers.
But he's struggled for gametime since returning from a cruciate knee ligament injury, suffered on the opening day of the 2017/18 season.
The England youth international, capped to Under 20 level, has made 33 Ipswich appearances, scoring twice.