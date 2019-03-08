E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Norwood frustrated by missed chances and keen to go on another goalscoring run

PUBLISHED: 11:50 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 20 September 2019

Doncaster Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor saves this James Norwood effort. Picture: Steve Waller

Doncaster Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor saves this James Norwood effort. Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood admits he kicks himself over every missed goalscoring chance.

AFC Wimbledon keeper Nathan Trott saves a James Norwood effort late in the first half. Photo: Steve WallerAFC Wimbledon keeper Nathan Trott saves a James Norwood effort late in the first half. Photo: Steve Waller

The 28-year-old has already bagged five goals in eight games for the Blues having netted 93 times in three seasons for Tranmere Rovers.

However, the summer signing still can't help but feel he should have scored even more this season given there was a saved penalty at Peterborough, a couple of openings against Sunderland, plus one-one-one chances saved against Bolton (three) and Doncaster (two).

"Absolutely," said Norwood, when asked if he felt he should have more goals to his name. "I think I've already missed more chances this season than I did the whole of last season so I'm obviously frustrated with how things are going a little bit.

MORE: 'I'm robust and can deal with it... I'm fit for selection' - Norwood to fight through the pain of groin injury

James Norwood holds his head after seeing a penalty saved at Peterborough. Photo: PagepixJames Norwood holds his head after seeing a penalty saved at Peterborough. Photo: Pagepix

"But I'm on five goals, so I can't complain. I've just got to focus on the positives that I'm getting chances. I think I would be more frustrated if I wasn't getting chances. And we're winning games."

The striker, who is fit to play at Gillingham tomorrow after coming off in the first half of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at MK Dons with a groin problem, continued: "Obviously Saturday (0-0 home draw against Doncaster), the last minute miss hit me hard because it cost us two points.

"I don't deal with those the best. Twenty-four hours I let it bother me for and then it's gone. There's no point letting it drag through the week. You stew on it Saturday night, wake up annoyed and angry and then come training on Sunday it's forgotten about.

"You've got to keep looking forwards and hopefully I'll get another chance Saturday if selected.

James Norwood is denied at Bolton during the first half. Photo: PagepixJames Norwood is denied at Bolton during the first half. Photo: Pagepix

"I think I need to work on a few things. I tend to score in batches, so I just need one to fly in and then hopefully I can start scoring again."

