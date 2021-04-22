Gallery
Are you in any of these classic sporting team line-ups from days gone by?
- Credit: Archant
Welcome to some more sporting team line-ups from years gone by.
Many of the photographs on here were posted by you on our Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page, or the Green'Un Facebook page - so thank you for that and we are glad so many of you are enjoying bringing a bit of sporting nostalgia back into your lives.
Please feel free to join either or both FB groups and get posting!
So, here we are then with another selection of old sporting teams - all from Ipswich this time!
IPSWICH AMATEUR BOXING CLUB, 1975
We posted this on Suffolk Sporting Memories and within minutes we had a few more clues about it.
Apparently this Boxing club was run at Murrayside, by Frannie Peake. There are lots of fine amateur boxers on this photo
CHRISTCHURCH LADIES NETBALL
Now, you can help us out here because we couldn't find a date for this team photo.
Perhaps you know.
IPSWICH SCHOOLS FOOTBALL circa 1971
This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and shared on the Green'Un FB page.
The Green'Un is full of both current local non-league news, as well as some 'teams of yesteryear'. Pop over and take a look and post teams yourself.
MARLBOROUGH BOWLS CLUB
This photo, like so many on here, was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and we think it's either late '70s or early '80s. Marlborough of course a famous bowls club in the town.
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
Ipswich Cardinals 1987
BASKETBALL 1973
Ipswich under-15s team
Where are they now?
AND FINALLY...
Well, it's not so much a sporting team, but it's supporting the town's biggest sporting team.
Here we have Ipswich Town fans preparing to travel to Holland to watch Ipswich versus Feyenoord in 1975.
Spot anyone?
AND REMEMBER!
Keep posting your old sporting photographs to Suffolk Sporting Memories