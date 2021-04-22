Are you in any of these classic sporting team line-ups from days gone by?

Gallery

Published: 4:30 PM April 22, 2021

Welcome to some more sporting team line-ups from years gone by.

Many of the photographs on here were posted by you on our Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page, or the Green'Un Facebook page - so thank you for that and we are glad so many of you are enjoying bringing a bit of sporting nostalgia back into your lives.

So, here we are then with another selection of old sporting teams - all from Ipswich this time!





IPSWICH AMATEUR BOXING CLUB, 1975

We posted this on Suffolk Sporting Memories and within minutes we had a few more clues about it.

Apparently this Boxing club was run at Murrayside, by Frannie Peake. There are lots of fine amateur boxers on this photo

Ipswich Amateur Boxing Club, pictured in 1975. - Credit: Archant





CHRISTCHURCH LADIES NETBALL

Now, you can help us out here because we couldn't find a date for this team photo.

Perhaps you know.

Christchurch Ladies netball - Credit: Contributed





IPSWICH SCHOOLS FOOTBALL circa 1971

This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and shared on the Green'Un FB page.

Ipswich Schools about 1971 - Credit: Contributed





MARLBOROUGH BOWLS CLUB

This photo, like so many on here, was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and we think it's either late '70s or early '80s. Marlborough of course a famous bowls club in the town.

Marlborough Bowls Club, 1970s/80s - Credit: Contributed





AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Ipswich Cardinals 1987

Ipswich Cardinals 1987 - Credit: Contributed





BASKETBALL 1973

Ipswich under-15s team

Where are they now?

Ipswich U15s Basketball team 1973 - Credit: Archant





AND FINALLY...

Well, it's not so much a sporting team, but it's supporting the town's biggest sporting team.

Here we have Ipswich Town fans preparing to travel to Holland to watch Ipswich versus Feyenoord in 1975.

Spot anyone?

Ipswich Town fans on tour Holland 1975 - Credit: Archant

