News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Gallery

Are you in any of these classic sporting team line-ups from days gone by?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:30 PM April 22, 2021   
ORIGINALLY NEG WHITTON JUNIOR FOOTBALL TEAM IPSWICH MARCH 1970 17339-12A

Whitton Junior football team, March 1970 - Credit: Archant

Welcome to some more sporting team line-ups from years gone by.

Many of the photographs on here were posted by you on our Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook page, or the Green'Un Facebook page - so thank you for that and we are glad so many of you are enjoying bringing a bit of sporting nostalgia back into your lives.

Please feel free to join either or both FB groups and get posting!

So, here we are then with another selection of old sporting teams - all from Ipswich this time!


IPSWICH AMATEUR BOXING CLUB, 1975

We posted this on Suffolk Sporting Memories and within minutes we had a few more clues about it.

Apparently this Boxing club was run at Murrayside, by Frannie Peake. There are lots of fine amateur boxers on this photo

sport

Ipswich Amateur Boxing Club, pictured in 1975. - Credit: Archant


CHRISTCHURCH LADIES NETBALL

Now, you can help us out here because we couldn't find a date for this team photo.

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 closed following serious collision
  2. 2 Why have ITFC's American owners issued £18m of new shares?
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
  1. 4 A blow for Cook as trusted assistant Richardson gets full-time Wigan job
  2. 5 Car SOS to feature family who lost father and son
  3. 6 Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' and mum-of-four after cancer death
  4. 7 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure
  5. 8 Former Town defender could be in the frame to become Cook's No.2 after Richardson blow
  6. 9 French pop-up restaurant owner unveils new seaside hotel plan
  7. 10 31 miserable stats which sum up a largely miserable Ipswich Town season

Perhaps you know.

sport

Christchurch Ladies netball - Credit: Contributed


IPSWICH SCHOOLS FOOTBALL circa 1971

This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and shared on the Green'Un FB page.

The Green'Un is full of both current local non-league news, as well as some 'teams of yesteryear'. Pop over and take a look and post teams yourself.

sport

Ipswich Schools about 1971 - Credit: Contributed


MARLBOROUGH BOWLS CLUB

This photo, like so many on here, was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories and we think it's either late '70s or early '80s. Marlborough of course a famous bowls club in the town.

sport

Marlborough Bowls Club, 1970s/80s - Credit: Contributed


AMERICAN FOOTBALL
Ipswich Cardinals 1987

sport

Ipswich Cardinals 1987 - Credit: Contributed


BASKETBALL 1973
Ipswich under-15s team

Where are they now?

sport

Ipswich U15s Basketball team 1973 - Credit: Archant


AND FINALLY... 

Well, it's not so much a sporting team, but it's supporting the town's biggest sporting team.

Here we have Ipswich Town fans preparing to travel to Holland to watch Ipswich versus Feyenoord in 1975.

Spot anyone?

sport

Ipswich Town fans on tour Holland 1975 - Credit: Archant

AND REMEMBER! 

Keep posting your old sporting photographs to Suffolk Sporting Memories

Nostalgia
Facebook
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Martin Retail Group LTD have now got to pay £60,000 to Babergh District Council 

Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A fire took place at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The pumps are now out of order at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh

Customers help man seriously injured in fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Johnny Griffith and Charlotte McLaughlin

person
Comments powered by Disqus