On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

PUBLISHED: 11:11 04 November 2018

Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

It was on this day in 2007, Town drew 2-2 with Norwich at Carrow RoadIt was on this day in 2007, Town drew 2-2 with Norwich at Carrow Road

We begin today in 2007 when the Blues drew 2-2 with Norwich City at Carrow Road, as Alan Lee and Pablo Counago scored first-half goals. Norwich finished the game with ten-men as Darren Huckerby was a shown a straight red.

This time last year, Town beat Preston 3-0 at Portman RoadThis time last year, Town beat Preston 3-0 at Portman Road

Bersant Celina was among the scorers on this day in 2017 as the Blues beat Preston 3-0 at Portman Road in 2017.

Daryl Murphy scored twice for Town in their 2-0 win over Wolves on this day in 2014Daryl Murphy scored twice for Town in their 2-0 win over Wolves on this day in 2014

In 2014, Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town beat Wolves 2-1 at Portman Road to make it six games unbeaten at home, while Paul Mason scored twice in Town’s 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town at Portman Road in 1995.

In 1989, Town beat West Brom 3-1 at Portman RoadIn 1989, Town beat West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road

And it was on this day in 1989 that the Blues beat West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Chris Kiwomya, David Lowe and Simon Milton, while in 1972, Town were held to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Portman Road.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

8 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

