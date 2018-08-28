On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe
PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 November 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....
We begin today in 1980 as John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the third round of the UEFA Cup, while he also scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1983.
Two years ago today, Tom Lawrence was among the scorers as Town beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Claus Thomsen scored as Town drew 1-1 with Newcastle at St James Park in 1994.
And it was on this day in 1985 that Terry Butcher and Michael Cole both scored braces as the Blues beat Swindon Town 6-1 at Portman Road in the league cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Liverpool,
While on this day in 1996, Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Leicester City.