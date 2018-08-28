Rain

On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 November 2018

John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

On this day in 1980, John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA CupOn this day in 1980, John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup

We begin today in 1980 as John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the third round of the UEFA Cup, while he also scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1983.

Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016

Two years ago today, Tom Lawrence was among the scorers as Town beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Claus Thomsen scored as Town drew 1-1 with Newcastle at St James Park in 1994.

Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996

And it was on this day in 1985 that Terry Butcher and Michael Cole both scored braces as the Blues beat Swindon Town 6-1 at Portman Road in the league cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Liverpool,

On this day in 1985, Town beat Swindon 6-1 at Portman RoadOn this day in 1985, Town beat Swindon 6-1 at Portman Road

While on this day in 1996, Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Leicester City.

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

12:25 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Yesterday, 18:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

McCarthy back in charge of Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 campaign, with his replacement already lined up

Yesterday, 13:41 Stuart Watson
Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: An emotional night which made me so proud of my club

Yesterday, 11:02
A young fan with a burger wants to throw the ball back into play after it had gone into the crowd during the West Brom defeat. Picture: STEVDE WALLER

Friday night’s game was one of mixed emotions for yours truly which brought an end to a surreal two weeks, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 10:24 Stuart Watson
A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash on Friday night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City

Yesterday, 10:23 Ross Halls
Town won 3-2 at Man City on this day in 2000

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....

