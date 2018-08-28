Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980 Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

We begin today in 1980 as John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town beat Polish side Widzew Lodz 5-0 at Portman Road in the third round of the UEFA Cup, while he also scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Portman Road in 1983.

Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016 Luke Varney congratulates Tom Lawrence after he had given Town a 3-0 lead on this day in 2016

Two years ago today, Tom Lawrence was among the scorers as Town beat QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, while Claus Thomsen scored as Town drew 1-1 with Newcastle at St James Park in 1994.

Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996 Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham in 1996

And it was on this day in 1985 that Terry Butcher and Michael Cole both scored braces as the Blues beat Swindon Town 6-1 at Portman Road in the league cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Liverpool,

While on this day in 1996, Richard Naylor scored as Town beat Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup fourth round, but were knocked out in the next round by Leicester City.