On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City
PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 November 2018
PA Archive/PA Images
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....
We begin today from 2000 when Marcus Stewart scored twice as the Blues beat Man City 3-2 at Maine Road put Town third in the Premier League, while Town won 2-1 at Man City in 1978, thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Brian Talbot.
In 1986, Town won 2-0 at Reading thanks to goals from John Deehan and Kevin Wilson, while the Blues remained seven games unbeaten in the league as Chris Kiwomya scored in Town’s 1-1 draw with Oldham at Portman Road.
And finally on this day in 1995, Ian Marshall was among the scorers as Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 at Portman Road.